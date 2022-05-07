In Pics: Space Jellyfish Seen After SpaceX Satellite Launch Enthralls Florida Residents

Quick links:
On Friday, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched at least 53 Starlink satellites into space from Florida. While the launch kept people intrigued, what was more fascinating was the Space Jellyfish.
"Got to watch a space jellyfish form from my front yard this morning. So cool!", a user exclaimed on Twitter while sharing his click.
A space jellyfish was created as the sunlight reflected off the rocket's exhaust plume (because it was already in space) creating a stunning glowing halo effect.
"Basically, what's happening is, it's still dark outside, but you have the sun illuminating the plume as it's in space," Jessica Jensen, director of Dragon mission management for SpaceX, said.
"OMG the space jellyfish is so cool! Living in Central Florida is def kinda fun sometimes!" a flabbergasted user wrote.