In Pics: Space Jellyfish Seen After SpaceX Satellite Launch Enthralls Florida Residents

Dozens of rockets leave the launchpad at Kennedy Space Centre every year but few of them could be mistaken for a bioluminescent invertebrate in the sky. See.

On Friday, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched at least 53 Starlink satellites into space from Florida. While the launch kept people intrigued, what was more fascinating was the Space Jellyfish. 

"Got to watch a space jellyfish form from my front yard this morning. So cool!", a user exclaimed on Twitter while sharing his click. 

A space jellyfish was created as the sunlight reflected off the rocket's exhaust plume (because it was already in space) creating a stunning glowing halo effect.

The phenomenon only occurs when the rocket is launched near dawn or dusk. 

"Basically, what's happening is, it's still dark outside, but you have the sun illuminating the plume as it's in space," Jessica Jensen, director of Dragon mission management for SpaceX, said.

Friday's effect varied depending on where people were standing when they saw the rocket. 

"OMG the space jellyfish is so cool! Living in Central Florida is def kinda fun sometimes!" a flabbergasted user wrote. 

Dozens of rockets leave the launchpad at Kennedy Space Centre every year but few of them could rightly be mistaken for a bioluminescent invertebrate in the sky. 

