In Pictures | Astronaut Shares Stunning Photos Of Cyclone Biparjoy From Space

Why you're reading this: The 'very severe' cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district today. As the cyclone is barreling in the Arabian Sea to impact the coastal areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra, an astronaut at the International Space Station has shared some heart-stirring pictures of the cyclonic storm from space. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut identified as Sultan Al Neyadi took to Twitter to share the view of Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea from space.

3 things you need to know:

'Very severe cyclonic storm' 'Biparjoy' is expected to make landfall in Gujarat Kutch district today.

An astronaut captured the stunning view of the cyclone in the Arabian Sea from space.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared the pictures on his Twitter handle.

Check The Pictures Here

While sharing the pictures on Twitter, Al Neyadi wrote, "As promised in my previous video here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station."

As promised in my previous video 📸 here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/u7GjyfvmB9 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 14, 2023

A few days ago, Al Neyadi shared a video on his Twitter handle showing the formation of a mammoth storm over the Arabian Sea from space.

Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured.



The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring.🌩️🌀



Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/dgr3SnAG0F — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 13, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy Just 180 km From Jakhau Port

Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 180km west-southwest of Jakhau Port in Gujarat. The Met Department has said that it will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15 as a 'very severe cyclonic storm.' According to the weather bureau, the cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port as a “very severe cyclonic storm” with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

The expected landfall and heavy rain with storm surges have led to the evacuation of more than 74,000 people living in the coastal regions of Gujarat. People from nearly 120 villages located between zero and 10 km from the seashore in the Kutch district have been shifted to temporary shelters by rescue agencies. The Navy, Air Force, Army and paramilitary forces have also ensured swift rescue and relief operations in the affected areas, joining hands with the disaster management forces.