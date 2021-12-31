In Pictures: Best Science Pictures Of 2021 Captured Aboard The ISS

Quick links:
The members of Crew-1 pose with the chilies harvested aboard the ISS before eating them. The chilies were grown under the Plant Habitat-04 experiment, the longest in the history of the ISS.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft captured docking at the ISS on its 23rd commercial resupply mission for NASA.
This picture captures a hot flame of nitrogen-diluted propane created aboard the ISS. The experiment was to study flames that burn at extremely low temperatures.
Northrop Grumman’s spacecraft arrives at the International Space Station in its 16th Cygnus commercial resupply mission.
Hurricane Larry, which formed over the Atlantic ocean, is captured in this image taken from the space station's Cupola window.
Astronaut Shane Kimbrough floats in space station micro-gravity with his two cube-shaped free-flying robotic assistants.