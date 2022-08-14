Independence Day 2022: India's Space Voyage, A Story Of Dreams & Resolve

On August 15, 2022, India will complete 75 years of Independence and also mark a spectacular space odyssey. Although the country’s association with space spans centuries, dating back to the 5th century when Aryabhata on his palm leaf wrote that the Earth was round and rotated on its axis, in the last 7 decades, India has taken some big leaps and other baby steps to add to its remarkable journey.



Just a few decades before Independence, India's space journey commenced with the studies of scientists Sisir Kumar Mitra, C V Raman and Meghnad Saha in the 1920s. Around the 1940-50s, the Indian space programme began receiving nationwide attention but it wasn’t until the 1960s that the country, under the leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, achieved its first big milestone in space.



With the visionary Dr Vikram Sarabhai at its helm, the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was established in 1962, with Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, who later became the President of India, among the initial team of engineers. Dr Sarabhai, widely renowned as the father of India's space programme, discovered the sleepy town of Thumba in Kerala, which he felt was perfect for India's inaugural rocket launch. INCOSPAR set up the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) in Thiruvananthapuram for upper atmospheric research and within a year, India did its first rocket launch, 'Nike-Apache', made at NASA in November 1963. Over the next few years, INCOSPAR transformed into what we now call the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

(Vikram Sarabhai and Jawaharlal Nehru at the campus of the Physical Research Laboratory on April 10, 1954 | Image: PRL, Ahmedabad)

Formed in 1969, by then Sarabhai had identified the role and importance of space technology in a Nation's development, and provided ISRO with the necessary direction. Under his guidance, ISRO embarked on its mission to provide India with space-based services and to develop the technologies to achieve the same independently.

Early dreams, breakthroughs & heartbreaks

In the very first year of its establishment, ISRO had chosen Dr. Kalam as its project director and he worked on the country’s first indigenous satellite launch vehicle (SLV). A decade of hard work paid off after SLV-III successfully launched 'Rohini' into orbit in July 1980. This established India as an exclusive member having its indigenous technology of launching satellites, its first step towards becoming self-reliant in the sector.

In 1984, India achieved yet another remarkable feat with the Indo-Soviet Manned Mission making Rakesh Sharma the first Indian citizen to fly into space. The words he exchanged with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi can still be narrated by every Indian across the globe.

In subsequent years, ISRO realised that it was essential to develop cost-efficient and reliable launch systems to achieve complete self-reliance, which birthed the infamous Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) that went on to become a favoured carrier for satellites of various countries due to its reliability and cost efficiency, promoting unprecedented international collaboration in decades to come. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) was developed keeping in mind the heavier and more demanding Geosynchronous communication satellites.

In the 1990s, the otherwise quiet community of ISRO was shaken up by a scandal when scientist Nambi Narayanan was charged with what came to be popularly called the ISRO espionage case. In a recent interview with Republic Media Network, the scientist said that had the scandal not hit India, the country would have made cryogenic technology, used for rocket launching, perfect as originally planned by 1999 or 2000. Had the fake espionage case, suspected to be a global plot, not erupted in those crucial years, ISRO would have become self-sufficient. Yet, the country was undeterred.

Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan script history

In 2008, India’s first moon mission -- Chandrayaan-1 was launched. It was the first unmanned lunar probe under the Chandrayaan programme and although it concluded after communication was lost with the spacecraft on August 29, 2009, it still managed to give India’s space program a major boost.

In 2014, India became only the fourth country in the world to reach Mars with the Mangalyaan. However, an even bigger feat was that Mangalyaan came to be recognized as the world's most cost-efficient Mars mission completed at an expense of just $74 million, less than the budget of several Hollywood movies.

In 2019, the entire country stayed up to track Chandrayaan-2 with bated breath. The mission was launched with the objective to understand the scientific knowledge about the moon through a detailed study of the topography and its tenuous lunar atmosphere. However, about 2.1km from the surface, ISRO chief K Sivan confirmed that contact with the Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander was lost.

While there was heartbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to ISRO scientists and his gesture of consoling a heartbroken K Sivan, made the resolve of the nation even stronger. "Be courageous. I am always there with you. There are ups and down in life. This is not a small achievement what you did. India is proud of all of you," he said.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi hugged and consoled ISRO Chief K Sivan after he(Sivan) broke down. #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/R1d0C4LjAh — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

5 big missions till 2025

Over the next three years, India is planning some big things. By 2023, India wants to send its first crewed Gaganyaan mission to become the fourth country in the world after the USA, Soviet Union and China to independently send humans into space. It is also planning the Indian Venusian orbiter mission to study the atmosphere of Venus, along with the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission to explore the south pole region of the Moon in 2024. India is also looking to launch the Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (MOM 2), India's second interplanetary mission planned for launch to Mars.

In a reply to the Parliament, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said that India would be performing five science missions by 2025.

Aditya-L1- launch by Q1 2023 (cost of Rs 3.7 billion) Chandrayaan-3- launch by Q1 2023 (cost of Rs 2.5 billion) XPoSAT- launch by Q2 2023 (cost of Rs 0.60 billion) Space Docking Experiment- launch by Q3 2024 (cost of Rs 1.24 billion) Gaganyaan- launch by 2024 (cost of Rs 90.23 billion)

Space Tourism next?

In response to a written query, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had also informed that the ISRO is working on developing indigenous capabilities related to 'space tourism', popularised by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin joyride and Elon Musk's SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. Additionally, the Indian government has allowed the private sector to participate in the country’s space activities, he said.

“ISRO is in the process of developing indigenous capabilities towards space tourism through the demonstration of human space flight capability to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). A new space policy addressing various domains of space activities is being worked out,” MoS PMO Jitendra Singh told the Parliament.

Throughout the years, ISRO has emerged as one of the six largest space agencies in the world with one of the largest fleets of communication satellites (INSAT) and remote sensing (IRS) satellites, bringing space to the service of the nation, as well as to the common Indian. As India completes 75 years of Independence and enters the 'Amrit Kaal', the 25-year period leading to its 100th anniversary, it is with the hopes of over 1.2 billion Indians and the resolve of the country's scientists that India's space dream continues its voyage into the galaxies and beyond.