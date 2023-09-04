India Achieves Another Lunar Milestone, Becomes Second Country To Hop On Moon

India has achieved a historic milestone by successfully executing a lunar hop with the Vikram Lander, making it the second country in the world to achieve this feat. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) made this announcement via a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 11:06 AM on September 4. ISRO has also shared images of the Lander before and after landing in another tweet.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST today.



Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth.

Payloads are now switched off.… pic.twitter.com/vwOWLcbm6P September 4, 2023

Vikram lander surpasses mission objectives

The Vikram Lander, a vital component of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, surpassed its mission objectives during this hop experiment. It performed an engine firing, lifting itself by approximately 40 cm, and safely touched down just 30-40 cm from its initial position. This achievement is of great significance for the Indian space agency as it lays the foundation for future sample return and human missions on the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3's historic landing

India achieved a historic landing on August 23 when the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully touched down on the Moon's South Pole. This accomplishment ended the disappointment over the Chandrayaan-2's crash landing four years earlier and placed India in an exclusive club of countries, including the US, China, and Russia, that have successfully landed on the Moon's surface

Vikram lander and Pragyan rover's lunar tasks

Following the landing, the Vikram Lander and the Pragyan rover embarked on a series of tasks on the lunar surface. These tasks included searching for the presence of ice water in lunar craters and recording relative temperatures. Their secondary tasks included confirming the presence of elements on the lunar surface, except for Sodium(Na), Potassium(K),and Hydrogen(H); they confirmed the presence of all elements, including reaffirming the presence of sulphur using two different instruments, one of which was used for the first time in the Moon's history. Both were expected to operate for one lunar day, equivalent to 14 days on Earth.

Pragyan rover's status

ISRO provided an update on the Pragyan rover's status, stating that it had completed its assignments and was now safely in "sleep" mode. The rover's battery was fully charged, and it awaited the next lunar sunrise on September 22, 2023, to continue its mission. ISRO reaffirmed on September 4 that, "Payloads are now switched off. Lander receivers are kept on." ISRO further added that Vikram would fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted, and the battery is drained, with hopes for their awakening around September 22, 2023.

Reflecting on the future

India's successful lunar missions have prompted reflections on the future of space exploration. While India's achievement is a fraction of what occurred during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin spent 21 hours and 36 minutes on the Moon's surface and safely returned to Earth, it represents a significant step forward.

A glimpse into India's lunar ambitions

According to experts, India is now the second country to successfully hop on the Moon and the first to do so near the lunar South Pole. This accomplishment sets the stage for ISRO's planned Gaganyaan series of missions, which aim to send astronauts into space. The successful demonstration of launch capabilities during the uncrewed Gaganyaan-1 mission will pave the way for India's future in space exploration.