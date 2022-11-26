'India Has Achieved A Historic Milestone', Says EAM S Jaishankar After Launch Of PSLV-C54

India and Bhutan's jointly developed India-Bhutan SAT was launched into space by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO's) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on Saturday. After the accomplished launch of historic PSLV-C54 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar congratulated the team of ISRO for the achievement.

India achieved a historic milestone in bilateral cooperation with Bhutan, says Jaishankar

Speaking at the launch, the EAM said, "India has achieved a historic milestone in its bilateral cooperation with Bhutan as two special friends and neighbours. ISRO in association with Bhutan is working on establishing a ground station as well for receiving data from the satellite which will be commissioned shortly."



"I congratulate the team of ISRO and the Bhutanese engineers on this remarkable achievement. It is a matter of great pride for both India and Bhutan. I expect the team to keep up the good work as we continue our collaboration on space technology."

PSLV-C54 was launched from the First Launch Pad at 11:56 am in a two hour multi orbit launch mission. Carrying the primary payload earth-observation satellite (ES-06 or Oceansat-3), ISRO's third-generation satellite in the OceanSat series, the PSLV-C54 rocket successfully blasted off carrying eight nanosatellites, including one from Bhutan.

"PSLV never fails to deliver because of the excellent team 'Team ISRO'. Team ISRO always delivers… Success will be ours", said the Mission Director of the PSLV-C54.

Oceansat will separate from orbit-1 while the eight other nano-satellites would be placed in different orbits based on the customer requirements (in the Sun-synchronous polar orbits). The 24th flight of the PSLV-XL version, this mission was one of the longest ones undertaken by the ISRO scientists who engaged the rocket to change orbits using two-orbit change thrusters (OCTs) used in the PSLV-C54 launch vehicle.