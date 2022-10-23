'India Is Now Commercial Space Superpower': Ex-ISRO Scientist On Launch Of 36 Satellites

Hailing Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) as India took a giant leap to become the space superpower, former ISRO scientist CM Nagrani said the launch of 36 satellites by the heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 is a great achievement for the Nation and now India is a commercial space superpower.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Nagrani said, “The entire world is watching us. We have proved that ISRO can launch a commercial mission successfully in record time. ISRO launched the heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 on its maiden commercial mission & the project is completed in record time. It was very important for us to be successful in launching 36 broadband communication satellites.”

“We are about to use the same rocket for our Mission Gaganyaan. We have 5 flights using LVM3-M2 but the first flight was only the structural model, it contained stage 1 and stage 2, and stage 3 was not present. So it was a sub-orbital flight. M2 is the second operational mission, the first operational mission of this satellite was Chandrayaan-2,” CM Nagrani asserted.

“LVM3-M2 was the fourth flight of the heaviest launch vehicle of ISRO. The first flight was the experimental flight, and all five flights went successfully. It is a big achievement. We have launched 36 commercial satellites. We never launched any commercial satellites earlier. We have launched our Chandrayaan and all others are launched in different orbits. These 36 satellites were launched in sequence in a 600 km circular orbit,” former ISRO scientist CM Nagrani said.

Speaking about the challenges, he said, “We can overcome and correct any deviation if we are launching our own satellites but when we are launching for a customer, we have to launch in a very precise orbit with very little variation. For launching 36 satellites, we maintained a certain distance, our final stage was modified and it gave nine commands in sequence one after the other and between every command, it reoriented itself and added some velocity."

ISRO successfully launches 36 broadband satellites

India scripted history on Sunday as Indian Space Research Organisations' (ISRO) heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 on its maiden commercial mission successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits.

The vehicle is also dubbed as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites up to 8,000 kg. The entire mission to place 36 satellites took around 75 minutes from the lift-off as it required scientists to turn off the engine to place the satellites into their respective orbits. According to ISRO, the vehicle carried the heaviest payload with 36 satellites of OneWeb, becoming the first Indian rocket with a payload of 5,796 kg.