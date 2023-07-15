'India On Right Track': French Astronaut Hails Chandrayaan-3 Launch; Praises PM's Efforts

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to advance India's participation in space-related activities. The duo met earlier in the day in France's capital Paris and had discussions over a wide range of subjects, PM Modi tweeted. Speaking after the meeting, Pesquet said, "He (PM Modi) is taking a lot of good decisions. He's using space for his people, and that's what you should do. I think it's great. I think space does a lot for a country."

When it comes to motivating youngsters towards science and space, Thomas Pesquet’s name figures prominently. It was a delight to meet him and exchange views on a wide range of subjects. His energy and insights are very valuable. @Thom_astro pic.twitter.com/QGgFHLcJCo July 14, 2023

"I think it's hugely difficult to have a space program. To send people into space is the most difficult part of that. But I think India is going at an incredible speed towards that goal," Pesquet added referring to the ISRO's Gaganyaan mission which will send Indian nationals to space in 2024. He also congratulated India on the launch of Chandrayaan-3 and hoped to see Indian astronauts in space soon.

'India is on the right track'

Further praising PM Modi, Pesquet said that he is thinking about the usage of space "the right way." He revealed that PM Modi is focussed on using everyday navigation systems and images from space to prepare for natural disasters, formulate public policy, urban planning and develop infrastructure.

"That's the first step. The next step is to do more like exploration, go further and deeper into space and look at deeper, meaningful questions. Where does life come from? Is there life out there? So I think India is on the right track," Pesquet further said.

Notably, Pesquet is the first French astronaut to command the International Space Station (ISS) and has spent over 380 days in space. He recently flew to space during NASA's Crew-2 mission which launched on April 23, 2021 and returned six months later on November 8. Pesquet also holds the European record for most cumulative hours spent in spacewalks, a total of 39 hours and 54 minutes, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).