India To Get Its Highest Space Observatory Near PM Modi's Hometown Vadnagar In Gujarat

India is going to get its highest Astro-tourism observatory as the Gujarat Government has given in-principle approval to the 'development of the Dharoi Dam region as a world-class sustainable tourist/pilgrimage destination'. According to the Chief Minister's Office of Gujarat, the estimated cost of developing the observatory would be Rs 1,041 crores. Moreover, the observatory will be spread across an area of about 1,500 acres and will be completed in the next three years. Notably, the idea for the space observatory stemmed from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion and the project is currently awaiting approval from the PM's office.

Blueprint of the Dharoi space observatory

The observatory's location has been planned near the Dharoi dam, which is situated just a few kilometres from Vadnagar, PM Modi's hometown. Meant to serve as an integrated tourism circuit, the Dharoi dam project will be integrated with Vadnagar's heritage and cultural tourism with Ambaji Temple's religious temple. Interestingly, the observatory will constitute a 140-meter-tall tower equipped with a telescope gallery or viewing points, an open-to-sky viewing deck, a Semi-covered zone, seating spaces, and a Semi-indoor interpretation zone and an astronomical observatory.

Facilities for dining, cafe along with a visitor center, souvenir store, public plaza, parking and an amphitheater for laser shows with over 2,500 seating capacity will also be developed under the project. In addition to this, the observatory will also include a water sports zone, a polo club, wellness and naturopathy retreat along with a seaplane terminal with a fixed and floating jetty at Dharoi dam. Envisioned by PM Modi himself, the project will soon enter its development phase once it gets approval from the CM's office.

Apart from Pilgrim destinations such as Vadnagar and Dharoi in Gujarat, Polo forest, Taranga hills and Modhera Sun Temple are also considered prominent tourist destinations in the state. With the development of the space observatory, the Gujarat government aims to increase tourist footfall in the state. Gujarat is also home to the Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, which is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia.