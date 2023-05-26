Indian Navy And ISRO Join Hands For Gaganyaan Recovery Training Plan

In the latest milestones by ISRO, the recovery module for Gaganyan astronauts has finally been handed over to the Navy for the training of Naval recovery teams. The latest update on the Gaganyan has been shared by the Indian Navy on their official Twitter account. This comes after ISRO began with the training for the recovery of the crew capsule on February 7 which would be used for the Gaganyaan missions starting later this year. The recovery trials have been performed in closed pools at the Water Survival Test Facility (WSTF) of the Indian Navy in Kochi. These pools simulate real-life conditions of the sea and would help validate the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) for the recovery of the crew and their spacecraft.



Module for Gaganyan handed over to Navy

In a series of tweets, Navy Spokesperson wrote, " #MissionGaganyaan The Crew Module Recovery Model was also formally handed over to #IndianNavy at its state of the art Water Survival Trg Facility (WSTF) at #INSGaruda, Kochi. The mass & shape simulated mockup will be used for familiarisation & trg of #Gaganyaan recovery teams."



Further, they have also stated that India's foray into space gathered steam with the Indian Navy and ISRO and would release the Gagangyan Recovery Training Plan at Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF), Koshi on May 24. The training document has been released jointly by VAdm Atul Anand, Director General of Naval Operations, Dr Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, (VSSC) and Dr Umamaheshwaran R, Director, Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) of ISRO.

The jointly released document would be outlining the training schedule for recovery of the Crew Module of the mission. It would be defining overall requirements for training of various teams participating in recovery operations including Divers, MARCOs, Medical Specialists, Communicators, Technicians & Naval Aviators. The Recovery training has been planned in incremental phases starting from unmanned recovery to manned recovery training in the harbour and open sea conditions. The recovery operations would be led by the Indian Navy in coordination with other Government agencies, as per the tweet posted by the Indian Navy.