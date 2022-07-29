India's AstroSat Telescope Observes 'live' Formation Of Dwarf Galaxies Around Milky Way

Our galaxy, the Milky Way has been relatively inactive in terms of star formation lately; however, the dwarf galaxies which surround the Miky Way are making up for it. Several dwarf galaxies, which are irregular in shape, surround the Milky Way, have been found birthing stars.

Recently, a team of astronomers from India, the USA and France conducted a study that showed how the star-forming complexes in the outskirts of a dwarf galaxy migrate towards the central region and contribute to its growth in mass and luminosity. This study was conducted using AstroSat, India's first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory, and was published in the journal Nature.

Significance of the discovery

The astronomers believe that understanding this process in dwarf galaxies is the key to gaining new insights into galaxy growth and evolution. Anshuman Borgohain, the lead author of the paper, and a Ph.D. student at Assam's Tezpur University said "capturing the assembly process in dwarf galaxies is considered important because the diversity in their physical properties observed today challenges the current theoretical models of galaxy evolution".

The international team basically reported about emissions of Far Ultraviolet (FUV) light detected in the outskirts of 11 distant Blue Compact Dwarf (BCD) galaxies located approximately 1.5-3.9 billion light-years away. According to a report by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), out of this sample, AstroSat detected extremely blue star-forming clumps on a galaxy's outer boundary (the zoomed portion in the image above).

Professor Kanak Saha from the IUCAA said, "We are witnessing the ‘live’ formation of these far-away dwarf galaxies". Professor Saha further explained that AstroSat's resolving power and deep field imaging techniques have been the key to spotting some very young, large star-forming clumps.

The experts also noted that such active star formation in small galaxies like the ones observed is still a mystery. They also underscored that this discovery comes as a surprise since metal-poor gas disks are not known to form stars. "Normally these dwarf galaxies are dominated by dark matter and the gas disk would not be unstable. But our discovery is direct evidence that even such a gas disk fragments", said study member Francoise Combes of Observatoire de Paris, France.