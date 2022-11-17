India's First Private Rocket, Vikram-S Set To Launch On Nov 18; Know Where To Watch Live

Skyroot Aerospace is just a day away from etching history with the launch of the Vikram-S rocket on its debut mission on November 18. What's worth noting, is that Vikram-S, a tribute to the father of India's space program Vikram Sarabhai, will also be India's first private homegrown launch vehicle to reach orbit.

According to Skyroot, the rocket will lift off from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota carrying three CubeSats at 11:30 am IST under the mission named 'Prarambh' (The beginning).

Where to watch the launch live?

You can watch the launch of Vikram-S live on Skyroot Aerospace's official YouTube channel once the webcast begins at 11 am IST. Taking to Twitter, the company shared a picture of the six-meter-tall rocket attached to the launcher. On November 16, INSPACe announced that it has authorised the launch of 'Prarambh' from the sounding rocket complex, Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Quick facts about Vikram-S and 'Prarambh'

Mission set. Happy to announce the authorization received from IN-SPACe yesterday for 18 November ’22, 11:30 AM, after final checks on readiness and weather. Here’s our #Prarambh mission brochure for you. Watch this space for the launch live link.#OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/IKAYeYKAYp — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 17, 2022

The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage suborbital small satellite launch vehicle that stands six meters tall and has a mass of 545 kg, according to Skyroot's brochure. Having a diameter of 0.4 meter, the rocket has a peak vacuum thrust of 7 tonnes and is capable of transporting 83 kg payload to an altitude of 100 km at a peak velocity of Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound). Skyroot says that it is 'one of the world's first few all composite space launch vehicles' and has 3D printed solid thrusters for spin stability. It is powered by the solid-fuelled propulsion system of the Kalam 80 engine and has been developed at a record time of two years, says Skyroot.

As for the 'Prarambh' mission, it would test about 80% of the technologies used in Vikram-S and validate for usage on other Vikram series of orbital rockets. One of those rockets, Vikram-1 is scheduled to launch on its first orbital flight in 2023. Launching aboard Vikram-S are three payloads, two of which are from India and one from Armenia. The Indian payloads are CubeSats from SpaceKidz India and N-Space Tech India while the third is the BazoomQ Armenia. According to the mission profile, the rocket will reach a maximum altitude of 81.5 km for mission Prarambh in 139 seconds after launch and splash down into the ocean at 290 seconds about 116 km from the launch site.