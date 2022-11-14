Last Updated:

India's First Privately-built rocket Vikram-S Launch Postponed Due to Bad Weather

India's first homegrown rocket, Vikram-S, scheduled to be launched on November 15 has been delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Skyroot

India's first homegrown rocket, Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, scheduled to be launched on November 15, has now been delayed due to bad weather conditions. The Hyderabad-based aerospace company confirmed that Vikram-S will now be launched between November 15 and 19 with three payloads on a technological demonstration flight. However, the final dates have not been announced yet.

Earlier, the space company had announced that the maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named "Prarambh," with the Vikram-S rocket was set for launch from India Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Notably, the aircraft will carry one foreign and two Indian customers. This mission is believed to be a significant milestone for Skyroot as it will help the space company validate 80% of the technologies that will be used in the Vikram-1 orbital vehicle's launch in 2023.

Launch of India's first privately-built rocket postponed due to bad weather

Taking to Twitter, Skyroot wrote, "India's first private rocket, the Vikram-S, is bracing for launch from Sriharikota with a revised window between November 15 and 19, 2022." The first privately-owned rocket will be powered by the Kalam 80 propulsion system that will support the three-stage rocket to an altitude of 120 kilometers above the Earth's surface. A Chennai-based aerospace startup, Spacekidz, will fly "Fun-Sat," which is a 2.5 kg payload developed by students from India, the US, Singapore, and Indonesia, on the sub-orbital flight onboard Vikram-S. It is important to note that Skyroot's launch vehicles have been named "Vikram" to pay tribute to the founder of the Indian space programme and renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai.

Skyroot Aerospace to become India's first private company to send rocket into Space

With this, Hyderabad's Skyroot will become the first private company in India to launch a rocket into Space. Skyroot was founded in 2018 by former engineers and scientists from ISRO, and since then the company has successfully built and tested India's first privately-developed cryogenic, hypergolic-liquid, and solid fuel-based rocket engines. This year, in September, the space company successfully managed to raise over $50 million through a Series-B financing round, and last year it raised $11 million in Series-A capital.

