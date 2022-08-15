India's Space Heroes Speak To Arnab; Wg Cdr Rakesh Sharma Recalls 1st Space Visit In 1984

As India completes 75 years of Independence, our country has grown leaps and bounds in various aspects including in the Space sector, where the nation is resiliently competing with major space powers such as the US, China and even Europe. While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) might be operating on a shoe-string budget, it has been ambitious enough to achieve significant results and send its astronaut to space as early as 1984.

On the 76th Independence Day, Republic Media Network interacted with astronaut Rakesh Sharma, who represented India in space four decades ago, memories of which still remain fresh for those witnessed the historic odyssey.

In an exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Wing Commander Sharma (Retd.), accompanied by his colleague and Air Commodore Ravish Malhotra (Retd.) recalled their historic mission which announced India’s arrival in the space race. Sharma travelled to space as a part of the India-Soviet manned Soyuz T-11 mission which took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in what is now Kazakhstan.

Arnab speaks to India's space heroes

Reflecting on their experience of being selected for the space mission, Air Commodore Ravish Malhotra said that it was a 'very proud moment' for the duo as they had the backing of the entire country. "We were completely filled up with pride as we went to Moscow as ambassadors of India for this particular mission. The country was behind us, and the youth were charged with patriotism," Malhotra said. The retired officer was chosen in 1982 besides Sharma for the space mission under the now-defunct Soviet Union's Intercosmos program.

Since he served as a backup astronaut for Sharma, Malhotra himself never got to visit space. He was, however, awarded the Kirti Chakra and the Soviet Order of Friendship of Peoples for his contributions in 1984.

Malhotra also discussed ISRO's Mangalyaan Program under which the agency will send Indian astronauts on an Indian rocket using completely home-grown technology. Recalling his preparation for the 1984 mission, Malhotra said that an idea like Gaganyaan was not even in their minds given how nascent our space program was.

"Frankly speaking at that point in time, we did not even think that we would be able to send our own astronauts from Indian soil in Indian rockets with everything indigenous. I think it will be a wonderful achievement when these boys go into space, maybe next year or the year later at the most," the veteran said.

Reportedly, a few Indians, whose identities are kept a secret, are undergoing training in Russia for the Gaganyaan Program which would launch them to low-Earth orbit (LEO) hopefully by 2024.

Role of Space exploration in India's development

When asked about the importance of space exploration in nation building, Sharma said that is worth noting that the Indian space program has "gone its own way" and solely focused on higher returns to the investments made in the space sector while delivering remarkable results on a relatively small budget.

"Remember India was a developing nation during that period (1984) and therefore what ISRO has achieved on a shoe-string budget is something extremely laudable," Sharma said. To get an idea of ISRO's cost-effectiveness, the mision Mangalyaan which was launched in 2014 to Mars was completed in just $74 million, an amount less than the budget of Hollywood movies Gravity and The Martian (around $100 million each).

Both the space heroes also predicted where India would stand in 2047 when it celebrates its 100th Independence Day. "I see our country to finally realise its potential...and I have a feeling that we are going to lead the world not economically, not in any other metric but morally," Sharma said.

"In other words, I believe that with our background, everybody would take a leaf out of our ancient cultural background...to be able to work together, to live together, to inhabit other planets for the greater good of humanity," he added.

Malhotra too, concurred to Sharma’s statement adding that India will transform into a fully developed nation in the next 25 years and emerge as a force to reckon with. “Today we're in the comity of nations considered one of the biggest democracies in the world, and we've been taken as one of the champions of the free world,” he added.

The Soyuz T-11 mission

The mission lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, making Rakesh Sharma the first astronaut to visit outer space. Soon after the launch, the spacecraft carrying Sharma along with Soviet cosmonauts Anatoli Nikolayevich (commander) and Georgi Mikhailovich (flight engineer) docked with the Salyut 7 space station, which already had three cosmonauts. All three of the visiting astronauts stayed in space for roughly eight days and conducted over 40 science experiments.

During his stay, Sharma also interacted with then PM Indira Gandhi, where he uttered the words "saare jahan se accha" when the PM asked how India looks from space.