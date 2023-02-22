Is China's Mars Rover In Trouble? NASA Orbiter Shows It Hasn't Moved In Many Months

Questions are arising over the health of China's Zhurong rover on Mars as it has not moved in several months despite its hibernation period being over. The rover landed on the red planet on May 15, 2021 and was launched as part of the Tianwen-1 mission, China's first interplanetary mission.

The rover entered its hibernation period in May last year during the winter in the northern hemisphere of Mars. Since the winter does not offer enough solar power, the rover was scheduled to autonomously resume its operations in December, 2022, something which has not happened yet.

HiPOD: Monitoring the Zhurong Rover



The Chinese Zhurong rover has been on Mars since 14 May 2021, and MRO/HiRISE has imaged it several times to track its progress and monitor the surface for changes.



— HiRISE: Beautiful Mars (NASA) (@HiRISE) February 21, 2023

NASA orbiter spots stationary Chinese rover

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) recently captured images of Zhurong which showed the rover's position from March, 2022 to February, 2023. The pictures were taken using MRO's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera which is used to observe changes to dust-covered areas near Mars surface missions

(Image: NASA)

The three pictures above show the dot-sized rover on the north of a crater near its landing site Utopia Planitia on March 11, 2022 whereas it is on the crater's South on September 8. However, the final image (on the right hand side) shows the rover at the same spot on February 7, 2023, two months when its hibernation was planned to end.

Meanwhile, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) is yet to update on the rover's health, which could be deteriorating considering it had a mission lifetime of just three months. Zhurong, however, will celebrate the second launch anniversary of Tianwen-1 which launched on July 23, 2020. The mission, however, began with the Tianwen-1 orbiter entering the Martian orbit on February 10. The Chinese state media, earlier this month, celebrated the two year anniversary of the mission's beginning but did not update on the current status.