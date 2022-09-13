Is That Starlink? People Speculate Over Mysterious Dotted Lights In Uttar Pradesh's Skies

Locals in several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening witnessed mysterious lights in the sky which appeared like bogies of a moving train. Baffled by the bizarre sighting, netizens took to social media to share images and speculate about its origin.

The strange line of dotted lights in the sky was witnessed by the residents of Lucknow, Kanpur, Shravasti and Hardoi.

Puzzled netizens took to Twitter and wondered about the origin of the strange light. "What are these mysterious lights visible in India Uttar Pradesh Can you please explain this," one Twitterati asked while tagging NASA, ISRO, SpaceX, Elon Musk and Uttar Pradesh government.

Another asked if its SpaceX's Starlink satellite or something else. "In India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, we saw in the sky this is Starlink satellite and something else pls tell me."

A netizen also went on to call it an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO).

This is not the first time that such mysterious lights were witnessed in the Indian skies. In December last year, a similar line of dotted lights was witnessed in the sky in Punjab's Pathankot. That time, it turned out to be a satellite.

A similar string of lights was seen drifting across the sky in United States' Arizona last week. Louisiana too spotted similar lighting in the sky earlier this month. On both occasions, it turned out to be a SpaceX Starlink satellite.

While nothing could be confirmed about the sightings in the Uttar Pradesh sky, SpaceX had launched 34 Starlink satellites and AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite on Sunday to orbit from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Using this website, people can also track sightings of the Starlink satellites.

On Wednesday, September 14, SpaceX is targeting the launch of 54 new Starlink from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.