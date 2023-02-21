Israel Announces Collaboration With NASA To Launch Its First Space Telescope In 2026

The Israel Space Agency has announced that NASA will launch its first-ever space telescope -- the Ultraviolet Transient Astronomy Satellite (ULTRASAT) -- in 2026. According to the agreement signed between the two agencies last week, NASA will provide the launch opportunity, Flight Payload Adapter, and other launch-related responsibilities for ULTRASAT after Israel delivers the completed observatory to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Israel Space Agency says that ULTRASAT is its flagship project which is being developed in collaboration with the Weizmann Institute of Science.

רשמו ביומנים: ב-2026 טלסקופ החלל הישראלי הראשון ULTRASAT ישוגר על ידי נאס"א! 🌏🛰️ >> pic.twitter.com/wt0Hdytl2T — Israel Space Agency 🇮🇱 (@ILSpaceAgency) February 21, 2023

Objectives of the ULTRASAT space telescope

The ULTRASAT space telescope is being developed to investigate the secrets of short-duration events in the universe, such as supernova explosions and mergers of neutron stars. After its launch, the telescope will be installed into a geostationary orbit of about 35,000 km above the Earth and will "help better understand the mysteries of the hot, transient universe,” said Mark Clampin, director of the Astrophysics Division at NASA.

Equipped with a lens having a wide field view, the telescope will be able to immediately detect and capture ultraviolet light from sources that change on short timescales. These observations will then be combined with other missions studying other factors such as gravitational waves and particles, which would ultimately help in unraveling the mysteries of entities ranging from black holes to supernovae and active galaxies. According to the Israel Space Agency, the volume of the universe accessible to ULTRASAT will be 100 times greater than any existing observatory.

“Our requirements from ULTRASAT, such as a wide field of view, advanced ultraviolet sensitivity, and real-time data control and transfer are at the forefront of technological developments. Israel’s space industry can deliver these capabilities," said Uri Oron, director of the Israel Space Agency in an official statement. “ULTRASAT will give the global science community another important capability for making new observations in the nascent field of time domain and multimessenger astrophysics programs, " added Clampin. Prior to this, NASA partnered with the Israeli agency to send a mannequin to space under the Artemis 1 mission which launched on November 16, 2022.