ISRO Aces Technology Demonstration Test For Safe Landing Of Gaganyaan Astronauts

ISRO has announced the successful completion of a new technology demonstration test that will ensure a safe landing of Indian astronauts who will launch into space under the Gaganyaan mission. Named the Gaganyaan deceleration system, it consists of three main parachutes that will decrease the speed of descending crew module for a safe landing. According to ISRO, the Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test, or IMAT used a 5-tonne dummy spacecraft which was lofted to an altitude of 2.5 km before it descended through the small cantonment town of Babina on the outskirts of Jhansi.

ISRO announces the success of Gaganyaan test

ISRO explained that the Gaganyaan deceleration system consists of a total of ten parachutes-- three primary ones and other drogue parachutes to reduce the speed of the spacecraft to safe landing levels. For this test, the agency dropped the dummy spacecraft using the Indian Air Force's IL-76 aircraft and scientists simulated a condition where one of the two main parachutes did not open. ISRO says that the main parachute sizes were initially restricted to a smaller area to reduce the opening shock.

About seven seconds after two small pyro-based parachutes were deployed, the main ones were allowed to fully inflate and they managed to bring down descent speed to safe levels. After the entire sequence ended in 2-3 minutes, the mission team concluded that even two parachutes are enough for the landing of astronauts. "The IMAT test is the first in a series of integrated parachute airdrop tests planned to simulate different failure conditions of the parachute system before it is deemed qualified to be used in the first human spaceflight mission", ISRO said in an official statement.

The entire demonstration was carried out by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The agencies have planned five such tests at the Babina Field Fire Range (BFFR) in the Jhansi for the rigorous testing of each parachute to be used for Gaganyaan. Next up in the series is to demonstrate the lead-lag deployment of clustered main parachutes using a 5-tonne payload.

When will Gaganyaan launch?

Gaganyaan is a series of missions that include both uncrewed and crewed missions. R Umamaheshwaran, Director of ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre, said in October that the agency will start a series of test flights for India's maiden human space flight mission in February 2023. Moreover, the first Indian astronauts are likely to undertake their maiden spaceflight by the end of 2024 or early 2025.