The Aditya-L1's magnetometer boom has been successfully deployed, ISRO announced on January 25. The observatory is currently in a halo orbit at the Lagrange Point 1 (L1), where it was inserted on January 1. Equipped with seven other instruments, the boom onboard India's first solar observatory will help in studying the Sun and the space environment.

"The boom carries two state-of-the-art, high-accuracy fluxgate magnetometer sensors that measure the low intensity interplanetary magnetic field in space," ISRO said in a statement.

Equipped with two sensors for measuring magnetic field, the boom was in a stowed condition for 132 days since launch and measures six-meters-long when fully deployed.

ISRO said that the observed in-orbit deployment time of the boom was approximately 9 seconds, well within the predicted range of 8 to 12 seconds. "All telemetry indications for hinge locking and hold-down release were within nominal parameters," the agency said.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) as the primary payload for imaging the Sun and investigating the heating of the Sun's corona (outermost solar atmosphere) while the other six payloads will study solar flares in high energy X-rays, solar winds and the overall space weather.

Aditya-L1 is currently at the Lagrange Point (15 lakh km away from Earth) because it offers several advantages like an uninterrupted view of the Sun, a fuel efficient orbit and it is suitable for sampling solar particles.

