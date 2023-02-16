ISRO Announces 'unique' Discovery About Origins Of Volcanic Rocks On The Moon

ISRO, on Wednesday, announced a new discovery regarding the origin of volcanic rocks on the Moon. This discovery was made by a group of scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad along with experts from the US and Japan who examined lunar meteorite samples here on Earth. Two of the samples were those that were found on Earth– first in 1988 in Antarctica, and another in 1999 in South Africa's Kalahari Desert– while the third was collected by the Soviet Union’s Luna-24 mission in 1976.

What is the discovery about?

A team of scientists from Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, India, USA and Japan find a unique group of ancient lunar basaltic meteorites.https://t.co/I3ChjY6y4V pic.twitter.com/1REspbmYLv — ISRO (@isro) February 16, 2023

To get a clear idea about the discovery, it is important to understand the composition of the Moon’s surface. The near side of the Moon, which is visible from the Earth, has several dark spots which are called 'mare' and they are remnants of a violent lunar volcanic history. Now these 'mares' mainly consist of basalts which are volcanic rocks which cooled over billions of years. Since the Moon has changed very little since its formation, these volcanic regions, scientists say, could hold the key to understanding how they evolved and what were the sources of heat that melted and crystallised the material of the present day rocks.

(Surface map of the Moon from Chandrayaan-1 mission data, showing two distinct regions. The confined yellow dashed line region marks the Procellarum KREEP Terrane (PKT) at the nearside; Image: ISRO)

Now the rocks that have been analysed through various missions such as NASA's Apollo, China's Chang'e-5 or Russia's Luna-24, they date back to about 3.8-3.3 billion years and are rich in in potassium (K), rare Earth elements (REE)and phosphorous (P). They are together called KREEP, and form the Procellarum KREEP Terrane (PKT).

What the new group of scientists found is that there is a group of basaltic rocks which are not rich in KREEP, thus suggesting that they might have formed in an unknown location away from the PKT. While the radioactive elements are believed to have provided the heat to melt rocks resulting in KREEP-rich basalts, the findings suggest that there could have been an alternate way for the melting of rocks. Scientists say that the KREEP-deprived basalts must be a result of low-pressure melting in the Moon, and might have originated from a cool, shallow, and compositionally distinct part of the lunar interior.

This means that these samples used in the latest research were not formed through the radioactive heating mechanism. "Fundamentally these new results challenge currently proposed scenarios for the generation of basalts and propose an additional new regime that might be more common on the Moon globally," ISRO said in an official statement.