ISRO Begins Countdown For The Year's First Launch With An Earth Observation Satellite

The 25-hour countdown to the first launch mission of this year by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has commenced in the early hours on Sunday.

The 25-hour countdown to the first launch mission of this year by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has commenced in the early hours on Sunday, informed the space agency through its official Twitter handle. Tweeting about the same, it said, "PSLV-C52/EOS-04 Mission: The countdown process of 25 hours and 30 minutes leading to the launch has commenced at 04:29 hours today."

The launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV-C52 which has been scheduled at 5:59 hours on February 14, Monday will be done from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Notably, the countdown had begun at 4:29 AM on Sunday after receiving authorisation from the Launch Authorization Board.

The PSLV-C52 launch

The PSLV-C52 has been designed to orbit an earth observation satellite (EOS-04) which weighs around 1710 kg into a sun-synchronous orbit of 529 km. The mission will also carry two other satellites as its co-passengers which will include one student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO. 

Notably, the earth observation satellite or EOS-04 is a radar imaging satellite designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions to be applicable on various fields including Agriculture, Forestry & Plantations, Soil Moisture & Hydrology, and Flood mapping.

Meanwhile, the two other scientific payloads installed in the satellite will help in improving the understanding of ionosphere dynamics and the sun's coronal heating processes.

Speaking about the first one, the first INSPIREsat-1 of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) has been in association with the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder and is a contribution by NTU, Singapore, and NCU, Taiwan.

While the other one is a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B). It has a thermal imaging camera as its payload and the satellite will benefit in the assessment of land surface temperature, water surface temperature of wetland or lakes, delineation of vegetation (crops and forest), and thermal inertia (day and night).

