ISRO Begins Second Phase Of Recovery Trials For Gaganyaan Mission

The recovery trial operations for the Gaganyaan mission have entered the second phase, ISRO announced on July 22. The phase began on July 20 at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam with cooperation between the space agency and the Indian Navy. According to ISRO, the operations were carried out using a mass and shape-simulated Crew Module Mockup (CMRM) in preparation for the safe recovery of the spacecraft after astronauts return from space.

"This mockup was a crucial component in the testing process, ensuring that the recovery procedures accurately simulated conditions," ISRO said in a statement.

(The recovery team approaching the CMRM at the Naval Dockyard; Image: ISRO)

(The CMRM being lifted onto the ship deck; Image: ISRO)

(ISRO and Navy officials after the recovery of Gaganyaan spacecraft; Image: ISRO)

During the trials, the team simulated several stages of recovery including the attachment of the recovery buoy, towing, handling, and lifting of the crew module onto the ship deck. "To ensure a seamless and safe recovery process, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were fine-tuned based on the experiences from the phase-1 trials at the Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) in Kochi. This iterative approach allowed for refinements to be made, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the recovery operations," ISRO said.

The first phase of the trials had begun in February this year at the Water Survival Test Facility (WSTF) where the team trained in simulated sea-like conditions.

When will ISRO launch Gaganyaan?

The Gaganyaan program, which aims to send Indian nationals into space, will begin with the abort test. ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that the test is targeted for August-end and that the test vehicle is ready at Sriharikota and the assembly work of the crew module and crew escape system has also begun. On July 20, ISRO successfully tested the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu. Notably, the agency is also managing the Chandrayaan-3 mission which launched on July 14 and is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 24.

For Gaganyaan, the first and foremost thing is that the abort mission has to be done. For that, we have made a new rocket called a test vehicle, which is ready at Sriharikota. Assemblies of the crew module and crew escape system are just getting ready," Somanath told reporters in June. This will be followed by an unmanned mission to orbit in early 2024 and finally a manned mission by end of next year. The manned mission will see three Indian nationals launch into space (altitude of 400 km) and return after three days.