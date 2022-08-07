ISRO Chief Confirms All Stages Of SSLV Performed After Historic Rocket Launch

After the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scripted history on August 7, by launching India's first new rocket - the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) - from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, the space agency's chairman, S Somanath, said that maiden flight of the SSLV was completed and all its stages were performed.

Addressing the country after the successful launch of SSLV, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "The maiden flight of SSLV D1 just now completed. SSSLV’s all stages were performed". Speaking about the first three stages of the SSLV mission, the ISRO chief said that they were "performed and separated as expected".

S Somanath further said that in connection to the fourth - the final stage - they experience data loss which prompted him to analyse the data first and then conclude whether the satellites are placed in a stable orbit or not.

"In the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring. We are analysing the data and will come back on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon to conclude on the final output of the mission with respect to (whether) the stable orbit is achieved or not," ISRO chairman S Somanath said on Sunday after the successful launch of the SSLV.

ISRO launches maiden SSLV-D1 mission carrying student satellite

By launching its new rocket, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) wrote history on August 7. At 9:18 am (IST), the small rocket-- SSLV, which was carrying an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) and a student satellite called AzaadiSAT, successfully lifted off from the first launch pad of Sriharikota.

It is pertinent to mention that the newest launching vehicle SSLV uses solid fuel – hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene – to fire the three stages of the rocket. Notably, SSLV in its fourth stage uses a liquid-propelled Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) and then inserts the satellite into orbit. SSLV's payload included Earth Observation Satellite-02 (EOS-02) along with a co-passenger satellite AzaadiSAT-- an 8-kg Cubesat designed by the girl students from government schools across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

It is significant to note that with this mission, ISRO aims to offer cheap rides to space and eye a share in the burgeoning small satellite launch market.