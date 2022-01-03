ISRO Chief K Sivan Admits 2021 Was A Lull Period; Reveals Ambitious Plans For 2022

The year 2021 was not as productive for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chairman of the space body K Sivan admitted in his recent new year message. Saying that ISRO’s development was largely impacted due to the pandemic, many activities had to be carried out under the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols set by the government.

“There is a feeling that very little happened in ISRO during 2021. That feeling is primarily due to less number of launches. The last few months were a lull period for ISRO, due to corona," Sivan said in his message released on the ISRO website.

2022: A busy year for ISRO

ISRO is likely to be fairly busy this year as many important missions such as ‘Gaganyaan’ and a probe launch to Venus are in the pipeline. Talking about Gaganyaan, which is past the design phase and has entered the testing phase, Sivan said, “There is a directive to launch the first unmanned mission before the 75th anniversary of India's independence and all the stake-holders are putting their best effort to meet the schedule. I am sure that we will be able to meet this target.” ISRO has plans to conduct two uncrewed launches under the Gaganyaan mission before launching India’s own astronauts into space in 2023.

Apart from Gaganyaan, Sivan also highlighted three crucial projects - 'DISHA', a twin aeronomy satellite mission, one Venus mission and ISRO-CNES joint science mission 'TRISHNA’. According to the ISRO Chief, the mission TRISHNA will be launched to accurately map land surface temperatures and will be the benchmark for providing global temperature data at the best resolution and repeatability. The list of tasks at hand in 2022 also includes the launch of Earth Observation Satellites (EOS) 4 and EOS-6, which will liftoff on board the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in the latter's maiden flight.

Further detailing about Earth observation missions, Sivan revealed that ISRO has also made developments in the navigation sector by completing a geospatial energy map of India, desertification and land degradation atlas of India, thus providing support to disaster management activities. Moreover, it has also released over 30 NavIC-enabled mobile handsets, something that was provided a boost by NavIC-enabled chipsets manufacturing by major mobile chipset manufacturers.

It is worth mentioning that ISRO conducted only three major launches last year, including two successful PSLV launches and one GSLV F10 mission which failed due to cryogenic stage anomaly. Sivan said that the root-cause of the failure has been identified by a national-level failure analysis committee and necessary changes will be made to improve the robustness of the systems concerned. However, the ISRO Chairman acknowledged the contributions of his staff for their continuous efforts and planning for upcoming missions.

“I am extremely proud that all of you have made very significant contributions in continuing the operational missions, conceiving many new missions, undertaking many technology development initiatives, and planning for the next decade of space activities,” Sivan said in his message.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: ANI