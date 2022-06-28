ISRO Chief Meets Colombian Ambassador; Assures All Possible Help In Advancing Space Sector

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) chairman S Somanath met with Mariana Pacheco, Ambassador of the Colombian Republic to India at the space agency's headquarters on June 28. In a brief meeting with Somanath, Pacheco discussed the India-Colombia Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in September 2021 and sought technological support from ISRO under the agreement. According to ISRO's official release, Somanath assured all possible help to Colombia in advancing the latter's space sector as well as for national development.

"Chairman, ISRO/ Secretary, DOS conveyed ISRO’s readiness in offering all possible support in capacity building through training of officials of user Ministries in Colombia and building the required infrastructure to use satellite data for various applications", ISRO said in a statement, adding, "Building and launching of satellites for Colombia through Indian space entities and reception of satellite data in Colombia for real-time applications were also discussed as potential areas of collaboration".

This comes two months after the ISRO Chairman interacted with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon and discussed the current relationship between ISRO and the Mexican Space Agency (AEM) along with the future prospects. Notably, ISRO has signed an MoU with Mexico in 2014 to ensure 'Space Cooperation for Peaceful Purposes'.

ISRO-Colombia MoU

The agreement between the two sides was signed by Meenakshi Lekhi, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Marta Lucia Ramirez, Colombia’s Vice President and Foreign Minister. Underscoring the strengthening relationship with India, Colombia's Foreign Ministry, at the time, had said that "mutual learning in areas such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, outer space exploration, science and innovation, agriculture, trade and investment” are the reasons for the same.

While Columbia aimed to strengthen its pharmaceutical industry as well, the Ministry said that the agreement "is also an initiative that seeks to develop Colombia’s entrepreneurship in space development, fostering diversification and value-added capabilities of our private sector".

As for ISRO, it is currently invested in completing its preparations for a number of major missions, including Chandrayaan-3, the Aditya L1 solar mission and the ambitious Gaganyaan. Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed, earlier this year, that preparations for these missions were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic but are now in full swing.