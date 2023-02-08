ISRO Eyes Comeback With SSLV-D2 Launch On Feb 10 After Last Year's Failure; Watch LIVE

ISRO will attempt a second launch of the new Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) rocket on February 10 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9:18 am IST. Named SSLV-D2 (Demonstration 2), the mission will see the rocket liftoff with three satellites that will be deployed at an altitude of 450 km in a circular orbit. ISRO has targeted the launch six months after the SSLV-D1 mission launched on August 7, 2022, failed due to an anomaly during the second stage separation of the SSLV rocket.

SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission: launch is scheduled for Feb 10, 2023, at 09:18 hrs IST from Sriharikota



Intended to inject EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit



Vehicle ready at the launch pad undergoing final phase checks https://t.co/D8lncJqZjc — ISRO (@isro) February 8, 2023

Earlier this month, ISRO released a detailed report about what exactly caused the failure of the mission. For the first demonstration mission, the rocket carried two satellites (EOS-02 and Azaadi-SAT) as payloads which were intended to be deployed into a circular orbit of 356.2 km, lower than what is planned for the SSLV-2 mission.

About the SSLV rocket

According to ISRO, the SSLV rocket caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to LEO on ‘launch-on-demand’ basis. Moreover, it provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure. The SSLV uses solid fuel in its three stages and a liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) as the terminal stage. Measuring 34 meter tall and with a diameter of two meters, the rocket has a lift-off mass of 120 tonnes.

SSLV-D2 mission payload

The SSLV rocket will be carrying three satellites for this mission. The first is the 156 kg EOS-07 satelite which has been designed at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), the 11.5 kg Janus-1 satellite built by US-based Antaris, and the AzaadiSAT-2 satellite which weighs roughly nine kg and is built by Space Kidz India.

All of these satellites will separate from the terminal stage of SSLV at an altitude of 450 km at about 900 seconds (or 15 minutes) after liftoff.

Where to watch the SSLV-D2 mission live?

One can watch the mission launch live on ISRO's official YouTube channel when the live stream begins a few minutes prior to the scheduled time of 9:18 am. You can also check ISRO's social media handles to get updates on the mission.