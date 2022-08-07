Last Updated:

ISRO Falls Short Of Injecting Satellites In Orbit: A Look At SSLV Rocket's Journey In Pics

ISRO launched the new SSLV rocket under the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission at 9:18 am earlier today. The satellites, however, failed to reach the desired orbit.

Harsh Vardhan
ISRO SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission
Image: ISRO

The new Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota at 9:18 am IST.

ISRO SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission
Image: @SpaceKidzIndia/Twitter

The AzaadiSAT satellite is seen on top of the Velocity Trimming Module of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) along with Earth observation satellite EOS-02.

 

 

ISRO SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission
Image: @SpaceKidzIndia/Twitter

This picture shows the Velocite Trimming Module with the satellites on top ahead of its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Sriharikota.

ISRO SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission
Image: /@SpaceKidzIndia/Twitter

The SSLV rocket was photographed at the SDSC ahead of its launch earlier today (August 7) under the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission.

ISRO SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission
Image: @SpaceKidzIndia/Twitter

The SSLV rocket weighs 120 tonnes and stands 34 metres tall with a total payload capacity of 500 kg. 

ISRO SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission
Image: @SpaceKidzIndia/Twitter

The AzaadiSAT is a Cubesat weighing 8kgs developed by 750 school girls. The EOS-02 satellite was to be used for forestry, hydrology, agriculture, soil, and coastal studies.

ISRO SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission
Image: @ISRO/Twitter

ISRO, however, reported an anomaly a few hours after the launch and confirmed that the satellites inserted by SSLV are no longer usable.

ISRO SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission
Image: @ISRO/Twitter

ISRO developed the SSLV to enable a rapid launch cadence- once a week if necessary- and to launch small and microsatellites to the low-Earth orbit. 

ISRO SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission
Image: @ISRO/twitter

Hundreds of people had gathered at the launch site to watch the SSLV rocket liftoff in its debut launch. 

