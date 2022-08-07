ISRO Falls Short Of Injecting Satellites In Orbit: A Look At SSLV Rocket's Journey In Pics

Quick links:
The new Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota at 9:18 am IST.
The AzaadiSAT satellite is seen on top of the Velocity Trimming Module of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) along with Earth observation satellite EOS-02.
This picture shows the Velocite Trimming Module with the satellites on top ahead of its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Sriharikota.
The SSLV rocket was photographed at the SDSC ahead of its launch earlier today (August 7) under the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission.
The SSLV rocket weighs 120 tonnes and stands 34 metres tall with a total payload capacity of 500 kg.
The AzaadiSAT is a Cubesat weighing 8kgs developed by 750 school girls. The EOS-02 satellite was to be used for forestry, hydrology, agriculture, soil, and coastal studies.
ISRO, however, reported an anomaly a few hours after the launch and confirmed that the satellites inserted by SSLV are no longer usable.
ISRO developed the SSLV to enable a rapid launch cadence- once a week if necessary- and to launch small and microsatellites to the low-Earth orbit.