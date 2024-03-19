×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

ISRO Gearing to Conduct Second Landing Experiment of 'Pushpak' This Week

After the successful first landing experiment LEX-01 of Pushpak (RLV-TD), the ISRO is gearing up to conduct the second landing test of the RLV.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
ISRO to conduct second landing experiment of RLV
ISRO to conduct second landing experiment of Pushkar (RLV) this week | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

ISRO to Conduct Second Landing Experiment of Pushpak: After the successful first landing experiment LEX-01 of Pushpak (RLV-TD), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to conduct the second landing test of the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), also dubbed as ‘Pushpak’ this week. As per the information, the second landing experiment LEX-02 of Pushpak (RLV-TD) is now expected to take place this week, confirms the ISRO Spaceflight on its X handle.

The Indian space agency, which is on its much anticipated mission to bring into existence an Indian space station by 2035, is working to develop essential technologies for a completely reusable launch vehicle to enable low-cost access to space.

Advertisement

Chinook Helicopter will be used to carry out the test

According to the sources, the ISRO is preparing to conduct the test successfully.

Advertisement

It is being said that once again the Chinook helicopter will be used to carry out the test. However, unlike before, when the RLV-TD was aligned with the runway before it was dropped from the Chinook, this time, Chinook will take a detour and the RLV will have to make turns on its own to align itself with the runway.

The information was shared by the ISRO Spaceflight on X handle, saying, “The second landing experiment LEX-02 of Pushpak/RLV-TD is now expected to take place this week!! In LEX-01, RLV-TD was aligned with the runway when it was dropped from the Chinook. But this time, Chinook will take a detour & RLV will have to make turns to align itself.” 

First landing experiment was conducted successfully

ISRO, in a step closer to having its own ‘space shuttle’ or reusable space vehicle, had carried out the successful completion of the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) in April last year. The test of the Reusable Launch Vehicle RLV LEX, an autonomous winged spaceplane, was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range in Karnataka’s Chitradurga.

The RLV LEX resembles the space shuttles operated by US space agency NASA for 3 decades before retiring them in 2011. It is a space aircraft with wings that can land like a regular aircraft after returning from space. RLV is essentially a space plane with a low lift-to-drag ratio requiring an approach at high glide angles that necessitates a landing at high velocities of 350 kmph.

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

File Photo of Mahua

Case Against Mahua Moitra

a minute ago
PM Narendra Modi

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
"Absurd Claims" MEA On China's Claim Over The Territory Of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

16 minutes ago
Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

18 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Zodiac Signs As Parents

24 minutes ago
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya After Marriage

27 minutes ago
US Obama Biden Downing Street UK

Obama's No 10 visit

28 minutes ago
Startup Representative

India AI Mission startups

28 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant DC Captain

31 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Faced Rejection

38 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC On Adult Content

an hour ago
Meta

Meta Elections Centre

an hour ago
Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan

Janki Bodiwala Exclusive

an hour ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's new jersey

an hour ago
RCB unbox Event 2024

RCB's new name

an hour ago
Tricity Metro project to connect Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

Tricity Metro

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Devarakonda

Shahid-Vijay's Bromance

an hour ago
Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  4. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo