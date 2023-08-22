ISRO Keeps All Options Open, 'Will Postpone Chandrayaan-3 Landing To August 27 If...'

Amid much anticipated Chandrayaan-3’s soft-landing on the lunar surface which is scheduled for August 23, Wednesday, a senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist said that if any factor regarding the lander module appears favourable, then the landing will be shifted to August 27.

Nilesh M Desai, director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad said that the decision regarding the landing will be taken based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon.

"On August 23, two hours before Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon, we will decide on whether or not it will be appropriate to land it at that time based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon. In case, if any factor appears to be not favourable, then we will land the module on the Moon on August 27,” Director Desai said while speaking to the media.

Desai, however, expressed confidence that the mission’s lander module -- Vikram -- will reach the lunar surface as per the original schedule on August 23.

ISRO Chairman and Secretary Department of Space S Somanath on Monday called on the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh in New Delhi and apprised him of the status and readiness of ‘Chandrayaan-3' for the moon landing scheduled on August 23, 2023.

The ISRO Chairman also briefed the minister on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and said that all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated on Wednesday. S Somanath further said that the health of Chandrayaan-3 will be continuously monitored. The final sequence of landing will be loaded two days ahead and tested out, he said.

While the Chandrayaan-2 mission was only 'partially successful' since the lander lost contact after a hard landing, the ISRO successfully established two-way communication between the Chandrayaan-3 lander module and the still-orbiting Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. In a significant development, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter which was already fixed around the moon established a two-way connection with the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 on Monday.

Where to watch Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on moon?

ISRO said the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 hours IST. Live actions will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023.

Earlier during the meeting, Minister Jitendra Singh expressed his confidence in ‘Chandrayaan-3' making a soft landing this time and hoped that it would script a new history of planetary exploration under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jitendra Singh recalled that the first in the series of Chandrayaan -- namely Chandrayaan-1, is credited for having discovered the presence of water on the surface of the Moon, which was a new revelation for the world and even the premier Space agencies like the USA's NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) were fascinated by this discovery and used the inputs for their further experiments.

ISRO on Monday shared new images of the lunar far side area captured by the Chandrayaan-3. India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Here are the images of

Lunar far side area

captured by the

Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).



This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

The primary objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold --

To demonstrate safe and soft landing on lunar surface.

To demonstrate rover roving on the moon.

To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-3's development phase commenced in January 2020 with the launch planned sometime in 2021. However, the Covid-19 pandemic brought an unforeseen delay to the mission's progress. Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14, 2023, via the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2:35 PM.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission will be a grand success: Former ISRO Director K Sivan

Meanwhile, ahead of the much-awaited soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon, former director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and in-charge of the previous lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan-2', K Sivan on Monday said that the mission will be a 'grand success'.

“It's a very anxious moment. I'm sure that this time it will be a grand success. We have our own system and we will be establishing a soft landing without any problem. But it is a complex process,” he said while responding to a question asked whether there would be any impact after the failure of Russia's Luna-25 mission. Russia's moon mission failed after its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and smashed into the moon on Sunday.

He said that corrective measures have been taken after going through data generated by the Chandrayaan-2 mission. When asked if those additional systems too were indigenous, Sivan said, “Everything is indigenous.”