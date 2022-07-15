Last Updated:

ISRO Lauds NASA For Historic Capture Of Ancient Galaxies Using James Webb Telescope

The telescope solves mysteries of the solar system, look beyond the distant stars and probe the origins of the mysterious structures and the universe

IMAGE: @NASAWebb


Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO) congratulated the National Aeronautics and Space Research Administration (NASA) for successfully taking the infrared images of some of the unseen heavenly phenomenons. ISRO wished NASA by tweeting 4 quote tweets to begin with, lauding the deepest infrared images of galaxies ever taken, followed by the high resolution image of Jupiter; an image of the exo-planet WASP-96b having clear signs of the presence of water, and finally the image of the raging Asteroid - 6481 Tenzing. 

James Webb Space Telescope, built in coordination with Canadian Space Agency and European Space Agency (ESA) is basically a space science observatory, which will decipher the mysteries of the solar system, look beyond the distant stars and probe the mysterious structures of the universe.

Infrared image of the early universe

NASA will keep releasing the images coming from the James Webb Space telescope, reportedly the world's largest space telescope. In the first of the shots taken, it showcases, as NASA mentioned, the "deepest & sharpest infrared image of the early universe ever taken — all in a day’s work for the Webb telescope. (Literally, capturing it took less than a day!)."

ISRO replied to the image saying, "Congratulations #NASA #JWST #NASAWebb #NASASolarSystem for the marvelous discoveries spanning the deepest infra-red images ever taken showcasing gravitational lensing and cosmic dance of galaxies."

The second image that ISRO has tweeted is that of a higher resolution snap of the planet Jupiter. NASA stated while it can view some of the most distant objects in the universe, it also has capabilities in the solar system, to see not so visible objects near bright ones, "Webb can observe faint objects near bright ones, so it may be able to see vapor plumes spewing from ocean worlds!"

The third image referred to the tweet of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), which is also a contributor in the making of the telescope. ISRO has Tweeted about the presence of water in the exo-planet WASP 96b, as has been found in the image taken by the telescope. 

Finally the shot of Asteroid 6481 Tenzing was shared, which looked like a Sun with a hole in between, moving upwards.

 

Image: @NASAWebb

