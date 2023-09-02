ISRO Launches Aditya-L1 Probe With 7 Special Instruments Onboard Unlock Sun's Secrets

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has embarked on a historic mission with the launch of the Aditya-L1 solar observatory probe from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on September 2 at 11:50 AM. This mission represents India's endeavour to unlock the brightest secrets of the Sun by deploying seven specialised instruments.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, weighing 1,480.7 kilograms, is equipped with a suite of apparatus designed to unlock the secrets of our average-sized star. The payloads onboard Aditya L1 will provide a comprehensive approach aimed at unravelling the enigmatic aspects of the Sun's behaviour, including coronal heating, solar wind acceleration, Coronal Mass Ejections (CME), solar atmosphere dynamics, and temperature anisotropy in the solar corona. This mission will contribute significantly to space weather predictions and our understanding of the Sun's magnetic dynamics.

Here's how the payload will help ISRO's Aditya-L1 meet its mission objectives:

Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC): VELC will play a crucial role in understanding coronal heating. By capturing images and spectral data of the solar corona, it will provide insights into temperature variations, density, and velocity within this region. These data will help scientists unravel why the Sun's corona is hotter than its surface, a phenomenon that has puzzled researchers for decades.

Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT): SUIT's high-resolution imagery of the photosphere and chromosphere will aid in studying the dynamics of these essential solar layers. This information is essential for comprehending the Sun's behaviour and its impact on space weather.

Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS): SoLEXS will focus on observing soft X-rays emitted from the Sun's surface. These observations will reveal crucial details about surface activity, helping scientists better understand the processes that drive solar wind acceleration.

High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS): HEL1OS will provide hard X-ray data that is vital for studying high-energy solar phenomena. By analysing these data, researchers will gain insights into the processes responsible for the acceleration of solar wind particles.

Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX): ASPEX's in-situ analysis of solar wind particles, including protons and heavier ions, will contribute significantly to the study of solar wind acceleration. Understanding how these particles are accelerated and their composition is crucial for predicting space weather and its impact on Earth's magnetosphere.

Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya (PAPA): PAPA will analyse electrons and heavier ions in the solar wind. This data will provide valuable information about the solar wind's composition and characteristics, shedding light on its interaction with Earth's magnetosphere.

Advanced Tri-axial High-Resolution Digital Magnetometers: These magnetometers will measure magnetic fields in the solar corona, helping scientists gain a deeper understanding of solar magnetic dynamics. This knowledge is critical for explaining phenomena such as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) and their potential to disrupt communication and navigation systems on Earth.

By combining data from these advanced instruments, ISRO's Aditya-L1 solar probe will enable a comprehensive study of the Sun's behaviour. This information will not only help address the mission objectives but will also provide critical data for improving space weather predictions, safeguarding satellite communications, and protecting Earth's magnetosphere.

ISRO has successfully launched and injected the Aditya L1 probe into Earth's apogee at 19,500 kilometres in the halo orbit. From this point, it will commence its journey of 1.5 million kilometres to reach the Lagrange-L1 point.