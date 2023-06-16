ISRO Releases New Pictures Of Chandrayaan-3 Ahead Of Its Anticipated Launch In July

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled a series of new images showcasing the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission, India's ambitious plan to land on the surface of the Moon. These fresh images of Chandrayaan-3 come days after ISRO Chairman, in a recent statement, shared insights into the anticipated launch timeline of Chandrayaan-3. It is speculated that the mission could embark on its extraordinary journey sometime between July 12-19, further intensifying the excitement surrounding the upcoming lunar exploration.

New images of Chandrayaan-3

(Credit: ISRO)

With the release of these new images, ISRO has provided space enthusiasts and the scientific community a glimpse into the advancements and preparations for the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission. The mission holds significant promise for India's space exploration endeavours and is set to further enhance the nation's expertise in lunar exploration and technology.

Chandrayaan-3: India's mission to Moon

Chandrayaan-3 is a continuation of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, with the primary objective of demonstrating the complete process of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The mission configuration includes a Lander module, a Propulsion module, and a Rover, each designed to develop and showcase new technologies essential for future interplanetary missions.

The Lander module is designed to achieve a soft landing on a predetermined lunar site, where it will deploy the Rover. The Rover, equipped with scientific instruments, will conduct in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface while exploring its surroundings.

The Propulsion module plays a crucial role in carrying the Lander module from the injection point provided by the launch vehicle until it reaches a final lunar orbit of approximately 100 km in altitude, according to ISRO. Additionally, the Propulsion module also features a scientific payload that will be operational after the separation of the Lander module.

As per the ISRO, the chosen launcher for the Chandrayaan-3 mission is the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark 3 (GSLV-Mk3), which will place the integrated module into an elliptical parking orbit of approximately 170 x 36,500 km.

The key objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold. Firstly, it aims to demonstrate the capability of achieving a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, a crucial step for future lunar missions. Secondly, it seeks to demonstrate the mobility and functionality of the Rover on the lunar terrain. Finally, Chandrayaan-3 will conduct in-situ scientific experiments, gathering valuable data and insights about the lunar environment.