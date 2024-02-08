Advertisement

ISRO announced on January 11 that one of the newly launched XPoSat's payload has aced its performance check. In an update, the agency said that the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite has received its first light from the Cassiopeia A supernova remnant thanks to X-ray SPECtroscopy and Timing (XSPECT) instrument.

Launched on September 2, the XPoSat is India's first and the world's second such observatory to gather X-ray data from extreme objects such as black holes, neutron stars, active galactic nuclei and pulsar wind nebulae. NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) launched on December 9, 2021 is the other one.

XPoSat Mission:

XSPECT's spectral and temporal studies promise to unveil the universe's secrets in soft X-rays.

The XPoSat is equipped with two instruments - the first being the XSPECT which engages in continuous and long-term studies of X-ray sources in the soft X-ray band and the second is the POLarimeter Instrument in X-rays (POLIX) - which focuses on investigating X-ray polarization in medium-energy X-rays.

"During its performance verification phase, XSPECT was directed towards Cassiopeia A, a standard celestial source used for instrument evaluation," ISRO said in an official statement.

The XPoSat. Image: ISRO

"The observation commenced on January 5, 2024, capturing the supernova remnant's emission lines corresponding to elements such as Magnesium, Silicon, Sulphur, Argon, Calcium, and Iron," it further said.

The XPoSat was launched to the low-Earth orbit (650 km orbit) on January 1 aboard the PSLV rocket from Sriharikota. Developed by the Space Astronomy Group of U R Rao Satellite Centre, the XSPECT, ISRO says will contribute significantly in enhancing the understanding of the universe's high-energy phenomena.

What did XPoSat observe?

The observatory's XSPECT instrument gathered light from Cassiopeia A or Cas A which is a remnant of a massive star that exploded approximately 300 years ago.

The Cassiopeia A. Image: NASA

This supernova remnant, which spans 10 light-years across got its name from the constellation Cassiopeia where it is located about 11,000 light-years away. Over the years, the Cas A has been the subject of interest for astronomers and has been studied using many observatories including the Chandra-X-ray observatory and the James Webb Space Telescope.

