ISRO Scientist Says 'North-East Region Has Potential To Lead India In Space Science'

Mangalyaan fame, a former ISRO scientist, Dr Jayant Joshi on Wednesday opined that North-East India possesses the potential to lead the nation in the space sector given the availability of resources in abundance. Emphasising that Space Science activities are not confined to a particular region, Joshi said the future of the region is 'bright' as the discipline has a wider perspective and students are keen on learning about the concerned industry.

"During my interaction with the students especially coming from the North East, I have seen the type of questions they are asking about the space industry which shows that the future of the state is very bright. The infrastructure is already available because we have ample resources. The only thing is that the government should come forward and use those resources in the right direction which will definitely see the North East region lead the space sector in the coming times," Dr Joshi told ANI.

'ISRO has already opened its door to private players'

Highlighting the Centre's invitation to private players in the sector of Space Technology which opened avenues of opportunities, Joshi said, "ISRO has already opened its door to private players. It is no longer only the government. In Space science, we have many things that we have opened up. Even before that, whatever programme or mission we were working upon, 80-90% of work was done by the private industries. We only designed and developed a prototype. We come up with a mission, establish their reliability and I've it to the private industry," he explained.

"Space activity is never confined to any particular state or any region in general. But I see a lot of potentials, especially in the North East region. The region has ample opportunity of scope available," Dr Joshi added.

'Nothing is impossible to achieve'

Furthermore, he shared that space or rocket science is not as incomprehensible and tough as generations have perceived it. "It is as simple as bursting a rocket cracker or spinning a top," he said. "So small launch vehicles are being made by private entities now. Even satellites are being made by private industries. There is a huge scope and I wish that the government should take initiative in spreading awareness about space science. It should be taught to students in schools. Nothing is impossible to achieve. If you can burst a rocket cracker in Diwali or spin a top in childhood, you can spin a satellite and launch a rocket as well. As simple as that," he concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Unsplash/PTI