ISRO Set To Launch GSLV Mark III, India's Heaviest Rocket To Make Its Entry In March

Indian Research Space Organization (ISRO) chief S. Somanath, in his address on Friday, announced the launch of GSLV Mark III in mid-March, which will initiate the launch of OneWeb India's 236 satellites.

Andhra Pradesh | Currently, we are preparing for the next launch of GSLV Mark III leading to the launch of OneWeb India 236 satellites. So we are preparing for that launch. This launch will take place around mid-March: S Somanath, ISRO chief pic.twitter.com/eLVc4mEZVe — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

In a historic achievement, the Indian Space Research Organization on Friday launched the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota.The Earth observation satellite EOS-07 from ISRO and two more satellites, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2, were launched together and placed in a 450-kilometer circular orbit.

SSLV caters to "launch-on-demand" operations for satellites weighing up to 500 kg into low Earth orbits. It offers low launch infrastructure requirements, quick turnaround times, flexibility in housing several satellites, and affordable access to space. It is set up with a velocity terminal module and three solid propulsion stages. It is a 34-meter-tall, 2-meter-diameter, 120-ton lift-off vehicle.