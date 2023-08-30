ISRO Shares New Pictures Of Vikram Lander Captured By Pragyan Rover's NavCam

The Pragyan rover has sent new images of its companion Vikram lander from their landing site near the lunar South Pole. Both components are part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which launched on July 14 with an objective of investigating the Moon for 14 days. A couple of latest pictures have been taken using the Navigation Camera (NavCam) onboard Pragyan and was released by ISRO after processing at the Space Applications Center (SAC) in Ahmedabad.

"This iconic snap was taken today around 11 am IST from about 15 m," ISRO posted on X. The new pictures come just few hours after ISRO shared first pictures of the lander from the NavCam developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS).

— ISRO (@isro) August 30, 2023

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission makes surprising discoveries

Just a week after its landing near the lunar South Pole (69.367621 S, 32.348126 E), the Chandrayaan-3 mission has made surprising discoveries about the Moon. On August 28, ISRO announced that the lander's Chandra Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) instrument collected surface and sub-surface temperature of the lunar surface. The data revealed that temperature near the lunar South Pole, ranges from more than 50°C on the surface to -10°C just 8 cm below it.

On August 29, the agency shared another data set about the discovery of eight elements around the lunar site by the Pragyan rover. The elements (sulphur, aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon, and oxygen) were discovered using the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS). "Search for Hydrogen (H) is underway," ISRO said.

Nilesh M. Desai, the Director of the SAC, recently told ANI that the mission controllers are in a race against time as the rover is not covering as much distance as planned. Desai said that ISRO planned to make the rover travel 30 meters each day but the scientists are facing "visibility issues" due to lack of assistance from the Deep Space Network.