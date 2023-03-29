ISRO Shares Stunning Pictures Of Earth Taken By Its Brand New EOS-06 Satellite

ISRO has shared pictures of our planet Earth that were recently captured by the Earth Observation Satellite-06 (EOS-06). According to the agency, these images are 'Global False Colour Composite mosaic' which were generated from the Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06 satellite. It has a one km spatial resolution and the images were produced by combining 2,939 images totaling a data of 300 GB. Featuring every continent, the high resolution pictures present Earth as it was seen between February 1-15 this year.

(2/2) OCM senses the Earth in 13 distinct wavelengths to provide information about global vegetation cover on Land and Ocean Biota for global oceans. pic.twitter.com/IbJ7kSw69X March 29, 2023

"OCM senses the Earth in 13 distinct wavelengths to provide information about global vegetation cover on Land and Ocean Biota for global oceans," ISRO said in a statement. It is because of the variation in wavelengths why different continents appear in separate colours (red and yellow being the primary ones).

About the EOS-06 satellite

The EOS-06 satellite was launched by ISRO on November 26 last year using the PSLV-C54 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. The third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series, the EOS-06 is designed to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas. The satellite has four instruments [Ocean Color Monitor (OCM-3), Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM), Ku-Band Scatterometer (SCAT-3) and ARGOS] which enables it to observe the planet across 13 different wavelengths. ISRO explains the satellite's objectives as follows: