ISRO To Launch 36 OneWeb Satellites On March 26, Timing & Streaming Details Here

ISRO, on March 26, will conduct its second launch for the UK-based OneWeb. The agency is launching 36 satellites for the communications company using the Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3) which will liftoff from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9 am IST. The OneWeb India-2 mission will increase the number of OneWeb's internet providing satellites in the low-Earth orbit (LEO) to 616.

Where to watch ISRO satellite launch live?

You can visit ISRO's official YouTube channel to watch the mission lift off when the live streaming begins. According to ISRO, the webcast will begin 30 minutes prior to the launch i.e at 8:30 am. Interested viewers can also visit ISRO's official website or Facebook and Twitter handles for the live viewing.

LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission:



The launch is scheduled for March 26, 2023, at 0900 hours IST from the second launch pad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. @OneWeb @NSIL_India pic.twitter.com/jyPsGlrcpX — ISRO (@isro) March 20, 2023

The three stage Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) LVM3 rocket was rolled out to the launch pad on March 20. Measuring 43.5 metres tall, the launch vehicle's core stage uses 115 tonnes of liquid propellant and is powered by two Vikas engines. It also has two strap-on boosters that use 204 tonnes of solid propellant and is among the largest solid boosters in the world. According to ISRO, the LVM3 is its new heavy lift launch vehicle and it has the capacity of placing 4,000 kg of payload to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbits (GTO) and 8,000 kg to low-Earth orbit (LEO), up to 600 km altitude to be specific.

OneWeb eager for another 'pivotal launch'

As we launch another 36 satellites with our colleagues at @ISRO and @NSIL this weekend, we will reach 616 satellites in-orbit - more than enough satellites to launch global services later this year. — OneWeb (@OneWeb) March 24, 2023

OneWeb has had 17 launches so far from different launch providers to complete its constellation of internet providing satellites. Russian space agency, Roscosmos and Elon Musk's SpaceX have been its biggest launch providers; but Roscosmos severed its ties after the Ukraine crisis began since the UK government has stakes in the company. OneWeb then inked a partnership with ISRO and the first and successful one was conducted on October 23, 2022. After the next launch, "we will reach 616 satellites in-orbit - more than enough satellites to launch global services later this year," the company tweeted.