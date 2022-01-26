ISRO To Launch 5 Satellites In 3 Months, New Chairman S Somanath Briefs On Plans Ahead

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which had an inactive year in 2021 will be back in action with five satellite launches in just three months of 2022. ISRO's plans and preparations, including those of Gaganyaan, were briefed by the agency's new chairman S Somanath in a special meeting with the Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh. S Somanath took charge as the new ISRO head after succeeding K Sivan on January 14.

In a tweet, Dr Singh informed about his meeting with the ISRO Chairman. "My best wishes to him for taking over prestigious assignment at an eventful time when India is heading for first Human Space mission"Gaganyaan" and other historic breakthroughs", he added in his tweet.

ISRO's upcoming 5 satellite launches

The sequence of launching satellites will begin with the launch of RICAT-1A PSLV C5-2 which is targeted for February 2022. This will be followed by OCEANSAT-3 and INS 2B ANAND PSLV C-53 scheduled for launch in March and the SSLV-D1 Micro SAT slated for April 2022. The new chief also informed that the launch of GSAT-21, the first fully funded satellite of NSIL (New Space India Limited), is also in the pipeline. To be completely owned and operated by NSIL, the GSAT-21 will meet the DTH (Direct to Home) application needs.

Somanath briefs about Gaganyaan

In his meeting with Dr Singh, Somanath said that the Gaganyaan preparations did face a halt owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but assured that everything is now back on track. He revealed that all the systems needed for the first unmanned mission are getting realised and the Indian Astronauts have successfully undergone Generic Space Flight Training in Russia. Interestingly, a dedicated ad-hoc astronaut training centre, meant to offer Gaganyaan-specific training has also been established in Bengaluru.

Moreover, Somanath said that ISRO is currently working out the exercise recovery of the crew module after impacting in the sea with in-flight demonstrations of the Crew Escape System functioning in the lower atmosphere (less than 10 Kms). ISRO has targeted the first Gaganyaan flight in the second half of this year, followed by a second unmanned launch before the end of 2022. In 2023, ISRO will conduct its first crew launch to send Indian astronauts to outer space.

