ISRO To Launch OneWeb's Satellites Later In Oct Aboard India's Most Powerful Rocket GSLV

UK-based communication firm OneWeb’s 36 broadband satellites will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in the second half of October, ISRO announced. These satellites are being launched as part of two launch services contract that was awarded by OneWeb to ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) in April this year. On September 20, OneWeb announced that the payload had safely reached its destination in India.

Named OneWeb Launch 14, the mission will be launched aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV MkIII), also called the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3), ISRO's heaviest rocket. The GSLV launch vehicle is coming together at the launch complex in Sriharikota and its assembly will be complete in the next few days.

ISRO to launch 36 satellites of OneWeb onboard LVM3, nominally during the second half of Oct 2022. With this “LVM3 M2/ OneWeb India-1 Mission”, the 1st LVM3 dedicated commercial launch on demand through NSIL, LVM3 enters the Global commercial launch service market. @OneWeb pic.twitter.com/7vyvnRDPMW — ISRO (@isro) October 6, 2022

"Two solid strap-on boosters and a liquid core stage of LVM3 has been fully integrated at the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center, SHAR", an official mission update revealed. "In the coming days, the integration of the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle and the integration of payload fairing with 36 satellites will take place."

Exciting news from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre as we confirm the successful integration of all 36 satellites to our dispenser for #OneWebLaunch14.



Thanks again to our colleagues at @Arianespace, @BeyondGravity_S and @isro for their support toward this major milestone. pic.twitter.com/8jwDXVvVF9 — OneWeb (@OneWeb) October 3, 2022

On October 3, OneWeb confirmed that all 36 satellites have been integrated into the dispenser of the rocket after the successful completion of health checks. The GSLV rocket is a three-stage heavy launch vehicle that has a lift-off mass of 640 tons and uses solid, liquid and cryogenic engines. Measuring 49.13 m tall, its payload capacity to low-Earth orbit (LEO) is 10 tons and four tons for a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Meanwhile, OneWeb is aiming to complete its constellation of internet-providing satellites. The constellation currently has 428 satellites and it will be complete when the company launches all the 648 satellites. OneWeb initially had approached Russian space agency Roscosmos for launch services on a Soyuz rocket but the agreement was scrapped after the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war. Since then, OneWeb has inked deals with ISRO as well as its rival SpaceX which has its own Starlink internet satellite constellation.

Image: ISRO