The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Wednesday, unveiled the virtual space tech park, 'SPARK' as part of the celebrations of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating India's 75th year of Independence. Launched by ISRO Chairman S Somanath, the museum hosts several documents, images and videos related to ISRO launch vehicles, satellites, scientific missions as well pioneers of India's space sector.

"Chairman, ISRO and Directors of the various ISRO centres appreciated the initiative taken and suggested more non-sensitive digital content to be brought on this platform for use by different stakeholders", the agency said in an official statement.

As India celebrates #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav, ISRO unveiled the Virtual Space Museum “SPARK”,

As India celebrates #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav, ISRO unveiled the Virtual Space Museum "SPARK", showcasing interactive digital content pertaining to various missions. Chairman, ISRO/ Secretary, DoS launched it today.

"While the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – the 75th year of Independence, ISRO has come up with an innovative idea of showcasing digital content pertaining to various ISRO missions in an interactive manner", the statement further read.

About the SPARK space museum

SPARK is ISRO's first-ever 3D virtual space tech park which includes a museum, a theatre, an observatory, a garden with life-sized rockets, a lakeside cafe area and a children's play area along with several other interactions. Inside the main museum building, one can navigate through the virtual facility to explore various exhibits on ISRO's achievements, satellites and launch vehicles.

The visitors also get access to the documents about all the top scientists who contributed to the success story of the ISRO. The agency said that the beta version of the application can be accessed through its official website.

Once logging into the application, you can look for options to explore in the top left-hand corner where there are options to enter the museum, the theatre, the lobby or just marvel over SPARK's landscape. The application provides the facility to enter or exit the facilities using dedicated arrows along with options to zoom in and zoom out for a 360° immersive experience.

Images from SPARK

(Entrance of the Space Tech Park, Image: ISRO)

(Overview of SPARK's landscape; Image: ISRO)

(Entrance to SPARK theatre; Image: ISRO)

(Model of PSLV inside SPARK museum; Image: ISRO)

(Entrance to the museum; Image: ISRO)

(Model of the GSLV Mk III inside the museum; Image: ISRO)

(Gallery featuring pictures of scientists who contributed to ISRO's success over the years; Image: ISRO)