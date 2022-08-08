ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Detects Plasma In Unexpected Part Of The Moon's Ionosphere

The lunar orbiter launched by ISRO as part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission has made a significant discovery. According to an official statement by ISRO, the orbiter has detected high-density plasma in an unexpected part of the Moon's ionosphere. The orbiter was launched on 22 July 2019, with the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover. Although the lander, which carried the rover inside of it crashed while landing, the orbiter was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit and has been gathering data ever since.

What is an ionosphere?

(An illustration of the ionosphere covering the Moon; Image: NASA)

Before diving into the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter's discovery, it is important to understand what the ionosphere is in the first place. Ionospheres are generally found on planets that have an atmosphere around them. When this atmosphere meets the vacuum of space, ultraviolet rays from the sun break apart atoms of air creating a layer of ionized gas. Now we have been taught that the Moon does not have an atmosphere, so how does the Moon have an ionosphere?

NASA says that the ionosphere around the Moon was discovered in the 1970s from the Soviet probes Luna 19 and 22. Astronomers have found evidence that when the radioactive decay seep out of the lunar interior or meteoroids and the solar wind blast atoms off the Moon’s surface, an extremely thin shroud of gas is created.

According to NASA, the density of this layer is about a hundred million billion times less than that of air on Earth-- so thin that astronomers refuse to call it an atmosphere and instead have named it 'exosphere'. When the sunlight hits this layer, an ionosphere is created.

ISRO's discovery

What makes the discovery significant is the confirmation of the plasma-rich area in the wake region of the Moon. "In the wake region, neither the solar radiation nor the solar wind interacts directly with the available neutral particles, but still, the plasma is getting generated", ISRO said in its statement. In the image above, it has been shown that the plasma electrons are being created on the day side of the Moon. What's more, is that the plasma density has been found at least one order of magnitude more than that is present on the day side.

Plasma is the fourth state of matter and is formed when one or more electrons are stripped away from an atom, leaving behind an atom with a positively charged nucleus. The experts also noted in their study, which has been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, that argon and neon are the dominant ions in the wake region. These have a comparatively longer lifetime than the molecular ions of carbon dioxide and water dominant in other regions.

"Numerical simulations of the dark side of plasma environment using a 3-dimensional Lunar Ionospheric Model (3D-LIM) developed at SPL suggest that the production of ions by charge exchange reactions may play a pivotal role in producing a significantly large plasma density in the Lunar wake region, which can sustain for a longer period", ISRO further said.

The agency revealed that the discovery of a high-density plasma was made using the Dual Frequency Radio Science (DFRS) experiment. This instrument is specially designed to study the ionosphere and is one of many Chandrayaan-2 payloads. According to ISRO, it uses two coherent signals at the S-band (2240 MHz) and X-band (8496 MHz) of radio frequencies, transmitted from the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and received at the ground station at Byalalu in Bengaluru.