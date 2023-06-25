ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Shines In New Pictures Ahead Of Mid-July Launch

Quick links:
The Chandrayaan-3 mission is on track to launch between July 12 and 19, as per ISRO Chairman S Somanath.
ISRO shared the latest pictures of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module (LM) integrated with the Propulsion Module (PM).
The integrated Lander-Propulsion module combination will soon be encapsulated into the fairing of its launch vehicle.
According to ISRO, the PM's role is to propel the LM to the lunar polar orbit about 100 kilometres above the Moon's surface after separating from the rocket.
The Lander has objectives that include investigating seismic activity near the South Pole of the Moon, measuring thermal properties of the surface and understanding overall dynamics of the Moon.
Weighing 1,725 kg, the Lander is carrying a 26 kg rover; both having a mission life of one lunar day or 14 Earth days.
For Chandrayaan-3, ISRO has added the Lander Hazard Detection Avoidance Camera to ensure a soft landing.