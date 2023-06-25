Last Updated:

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Shines In New Pictures Ahead Of Mid-July Launch

ISRO is targeting the launch of India's third mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-3 between July 12-19 from Sriharikota aboard the LVM3 rocket.

Space
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Chandrayaan-3
1/8
Image: ISRO

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is on track to launch between July 12 and 19, as per ISRO Chairman S Somanath. 

Chandrayaan-3
2/8
Image: ISRO

ISRO shared the latest pictures of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module (LM) integrated with the Propulsion Module (PM). 

Chandrayaan-3
3/8
Image: ISRO

The integrated Lander-Propulsion module combination will soon be encapsulated into the fairing of its launch vehicle. 

Chandrayaan-3
4/8
Image: ISRO

According to ISRO, the PM's role is to propel the LM to the lunar polar orbit about 100 kilometres above the Moon's surface after separating from the rocket. 

Chandrayaan-3
5/8
Image: ISRO

The Lander has objectives that include investigating seismic activity near the South Pole of the Moon, measuring thermal properties of the surface and understanding overall dynamics of the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3
6/8
Image: ISRO

Weighing 1,725 kg, the Lander is carrying a 26 kg rover; both having a mission life of one lunar day or 14 Earth days.  

Chandrayaan-3
7/8
Image: ISRO

For Chandrayaan-3, ISRO has added the Lander Hazard Detection Avoidance Camera to ensure a soft landing. 

Chandrayaan-3
8/8
Image: ISRO

The mission will be launched aboard LVM3 (previously GSLV MkIII), India's heaviest rocket, from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. 

COMMENT