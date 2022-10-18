Last Updated:

ISS Astronaut Captures Earth's Photo Featuring Blue Light Blobs; Here's What They Are

NASA recently shared a picture of our planet Earth which was taken during night-time by an unnamed astronaut as the ISS passed over the South China Sea.

Image: Twitter/@NASAEarth


NASA recently shared a picture of our planet Earth which was taken by an unnamed astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Captured in October last year by a member of the Expedition 66 team, the picture features the South China Sea and several countries around it. The most captivating thing in the dazzling picture is the lights accompanied by blue blobs glowing brightly near the edges. 

NASA explains what are the blue blobs of light

(Image: NASA)

According to NASA, the brightly glowing light at the bottom is a result of a massive lightning strike that the photographer managed to capture over the gulf of Thailand. The strong illumination highlights the walls of the clouds which seem to have a circular gap around them. The upper part of the image features another lightning strike over the Gulf of Thailand, while the Moon appears just above it on the upper right edge. 

What also makes the picture interesting is the faint glow of the arc highlighting the Earth's atmosphere that appears to meet at the horizon. In the image above, NASA marked areas such as Hainan Island which is more than 800 kilometers from Kunming, a city in southern China. Although Hainan sits about 20 kilometers from mainland China today, scientists believe that it was connected to the mainland millions of years ago before separating due to a rift in the Hainan strait.

Thailand's landscape, on the other hand, is illuminated by the lights of Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, and Yasothon, and the network of highways that connects the cities. Moreover, the darkness across Vietnam and Laos represents the less populated areas. 

