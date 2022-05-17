ISS Astronaut Shares Stunning Photos Of Eclipsed Moon Playing 'hide-n-seek'; See Here

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Christoforetti arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) late last month beginning her six-month-long mission with three others. Ever since her arrival aboard the station on April 28, she has kept us updated with the daily activities being conducted there through her social media. In her latest update, she shared pictures of the moon which entered an eclipse earlier today.

A partially eclipsed Moon playing hide-and-seek with our solar panel. / Eclissi parziale della luna che gioca a nascondino con il nostro pannello solare. 🌘 #lunareclipse2022 #BloodMoon #MissionMinerva pic.twitter.com/P7oYFcfTdA — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) May 16, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Christoforetti posted several pictures of a stunningly eclipsed moon seen past the massive solar panels fitted on the station. “A partially eclipsed Moon playing hide-and-seek with our solar panels”, the astronaut wrote in her Twitter post. The images featured the arc of the moon mildly visible in the dark sky with a blueish hue of the Earth’s atmosphere beneath it.

In another post, she shared a new picture of the moon asking her followers if they were “lucky enough” to see the lunar eclipse. “We were” she said.

The first lunar eclipse of 2022

What was the first lunar eclipse of this year was also the longest one in the last 33 years. The eclipse began at 7:02 am (IST) for a total of three hours and 27 minutes with the totality lasting 85 minutes. Totality is the period when the Earth completely obscures the moon in its shadow. Interestingly, the last time when a lunar eclipse lasted this long was in 1989 when the totality ended after 96 minutes.

Several lucky skygazers from countries across North and South America, Africa, the Middle East and Europe were able to spot the celestial phenomenon. What’s more, is that the moon took a blood-red hue as a result of the Earth blocking the direct sunlight falling on the lunar surface. NASA explains that this happens because the red wavelength of sunlight filters through the Earth’s atmosphere at the edges and falls onto the moon.

NASA even ran a live stream of the lunar eclipse for the interested viewers to witness the moon turn blood red. According to NASA's planetary geologist Noah Petro, the moon was approximately 3,62,000 kilometres away from Earth at the peak of the eclipse.