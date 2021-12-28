ISS Astronauts Kick Off Exciting Science Experiments As 2021 Ends; Here's What's Happening

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have kickstarted a number of experiments as they head into their final week aboard the laboratory this year. The Expedition 66 crew of the seven members are exploring numerous space phenomenon which include growing plants in microgravity and analysing the effects of space on the human body. The work has started right after SpaceX's Dragon capsule transported over 3,000 kilograms of cargo containing many science experiments to the ISS.

The Exp 66 crew starts the final week of 2021 studying space farming and space biology. https://t.co/SbfM63Khgt — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 27, 2021

Observing plants genes to checking their weightlessness - What are the Expedition 66 crew up to?

According to a blog post by NASA's Mark Garcia, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Kayla Barron are collectively working on a pair of space farming studies and are exploring a variety of plant characteristics. What Vande Hei is working on is the MVP (Multi-Variable Platform) Plant-01 experiment, which investigates how plants adapt to weightlessness. Meanwhile, Barron is working on the Plant Habitat-05 investigation where she is observing the regenerative capacity of a variety of genes of cotton.

Astronauts Raja Chari and Thomas Marshburn, on the other hand, transferred the research samples to science freezers in the Kibo laboratory module. Chari collected and stowed his blood and urine samples for later analysis whereas Mashburn unpacked the medical gear from the Dragon spacecraft. ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer also worked on the research gear and swapped science freezers inside the Unity module of the ISS.

Besides, Russian cosmonaut, Anton Shkaplerov was assigned the job to recharge computer tablets inside the Soyuz MS-19 and work on the Russian life support maintenance. Moreover, Russian Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov replaced components on the treadmill in their Zvezda service module and checked out the electronics gear. In the forthcoming year, these astronauts will commence the real work on a number of science experiments that include testing the first detergent for usage in space and developing technology for speeding up the healing process.

Major science experiments to be conducted in microgravity

Among the major experiments, which might prove to be a breakthrough, are Bioprinting bandages and detergent for use in space. According to NASA, bioprinting can help print tissue structures using human cells, which then can be implanted on a burnt or abraded skin for quick healing. On the other hand, NASA, in collaboration with Procter & Gamble (P&G), has designed a fully degradable detergent named Tide Infinity for usage in zero-gravity conditions. Once these technologies show promise in space, they can be brought to use on Earth and even for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Image: NASA