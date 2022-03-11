ISS Astronauts' Research Hunts Proof If Alien Microorganisms Started Life On Young Earth

While the people on Earth are currently stuck in armed conflict, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are continuing with their research to expand human understanding of the universe. In a new research conducted approximately 400 kilometers above Earth, the astronauts are trying to test the theory which suggests that alien microorganisms might have survived space travel which then lead to the origin of life on Earth. The said theory is called panspermia, according to which, the complex amino acids, which are precursors of life, or small microorganisms hitched a ride to Earth on dust particles or micrometeorites.

Recent @Space_Station research results are shedding light on early formation of planets, expanding our understanding of black holes, and demonstrating that early forms of life could have survived space travel. https://t.co/X8KZsGuWkg pic.twitter.com/OCTTahN1vJ — ISS Research (@ISS_Research) March 10, 2022

Did life on Earth come from outer space?

The amino acids are called the building blocks of life as the molecules combine to form proteins, which eventually lead to the birth of organisms. Now, according to NASA, amino acids have been discovered in molecular clouds, nearby young stars, and inside meteorites and cosmic dust, which supports the panspermia theory. However, this theory can only be confirmed if these molecules could actually survive the harsh outer space conditions.

To test this theory, the astronauts performed the Astrobiology Exposure and Micrometeoroid Capture Experiments (Tanpopo) study. Under this, several types of amino acids were exposed to space environment outside of the station to observe how these molecules reacted to the conditions. Researchers say in a paper that complex amino acid precursors may have been more robust than simple precursors and could have survived a space trip to Earth billions of years ago. The first study was followed by Tanpopo 2, wherein the astronauts again exposed additional microbes and organic compounds to the space environment and captured microparticles from space.

"Organic compounds accumulated on primitive Earth prior to the generation of life, and it is not yet clear whether they were formed in primitive terrestrial or extraterrestrial environments or both. Many experiments have been conducted since the 1950s to simulate methods of possible organic compound formation, particularly with respect to bioorganic compounds such as amino acids", the researchers noted in their paper. Now that the tests are done, the results will soon be published answering if life on Earth came from outer space.