It's Mars' Turn! James Webb Telescope Gets First Atmospheric Data & Pictures Of Red Planet

After delivering spectacular views of our solar system’s largest planet Jupiter, the James Webb Space Telescope has gathered new data on Earth’s neighbour, Mars. Released on September 19 at the Europlanet Science Congress 2022, the data contains images and information about the planet’s features and atmosphere. NASA revealed that the images were taken using the Webb telescope's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on September 5, 2022, when the observatory was around 1.6 million km from Mars.

Webb got its first look at @NASAMars! 👀



The close-up on the left reveals surface features such as Huygens Crater, dark volcanic Syrtis Major, and Hellas Basin, while the “heat map" on the right shows light being given off by Mars as it loses heat. More: https://t.co/7dVIr9g6NB pic.twitter.com/xOiPbz5nsT — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 19, 2022

What did Webb observe?

(Mars observed in infrared; Image: NASA/CSA/ESA/STScI, Mars JWST/GTO team)

In the picture above, the top right portion showcases reflected sunlight, revealing surface features such as Huygens Crater, dark volcanic Syrtis Major, and Hellas Basin. The bottom right of the image on the other hand represents emitted light that reveals temperature differences with latitude and time of day, as well as the darkening of the Hellas Basin caused by atmospheric effects. It is worth noting that the two images were taken of the planet's eastern hemisphere at different wavelengths, or colours of infrared light.

NASA says that the yellow glow is basically the light given off by the planet as it loses heat and is related to the temperature of the surface and the atmosphere. These images are of Mars' observable disk that was lit by the sun and was facing the telescope during the observations. According to the agency, these pictures look different because Mars shines extremely bright whereas Webb is designed to detect faint light from distant objects such as galaxies. "Special techniques were used to avoid Webb being flooded with light", NASA tweeted.

Why do Webb's Mars images look so different? Webb was built to detect faint light from distant galaxies, but Mars is extremely bright! Special techniques were used to avoid Webb being flooded with light.



*Images are from Webb science in progress & have not yet been peer reviewed — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 19, 2022

There is another image on the left portion that presents a simulated view prepared by NASA and the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter (MOLA), with the two Webb NIRCam instrument field of views overlaid. In addition to the pictures, the telescope also collected information about the Martian features by breaking down the collected light through a second instrument named Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec).

(Image: NASA/CSA/ESA/STScI, Mars JWST/GTO team)

"Preliminary analysis of the (light) spectrum shows a rich set of spectral features that contain information about dust, icy clouds, what kind of rocks are on the planet’s surface, and the composition of the atmosphere", NASA said in an official statement. "In the future, the Mars team will be using this imaging and spectroscopic data to explore regional differences across the planet, and to search for trace gases in the atmosphere, including methane and hydrogen chloride", it added.