It's Time For The April Full Moon, Also Known As Pink Moon: Where Will You Observe It?

Despite its name, the full moon in April will not appear pink tonight, but it will still be a stunning sight to behold, as a bright, golden orb illuminates the night sky. Those interested in observing the moon can start doing so from Thursday evening onwards.

“The April full Moon, at first glance, will look like other full Moons,” said Dr. Noah Petro, chief of NASA’s planetary geology, geophysics and geochemistry lab, in an email to CNN. Each one, however, “presents a special opportunity to see a beautiful Moon and start looking at the Moon as it goes through its phases.

“I encourage people to dust off their binoculars or telescopes to look closely at the Moon, try to see the different colors (the light and dark regions), and recognize that those differences reflect different compositions of rock.”

Full moons can be observed by people in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, as they are considered to be in the full moon phase up to 12 hours before and after reaching their peak, according to EarthSky. The fullness of the moon doesn't appear to change much to the naked eye the day before or after its peak.

For the best viewing experience of the pink moon, Petro suggests finding a location with minimal light pollution and an unobstructed view of the sky. Observers can also look out for Venus and Mars, which will be visible and located fairly close to the moon in the night sky.

“When people look at the Moon, I want them to think of not just of it as a nearby neighbor in space, but of the Moon being like the eighth continent of the Earth,” said Petro.

Referencing the NASA Artemis lunar programme, he added: “We are preparing to send astronauts back to the Moon as well as numerous robotic missions to its surface. The next several years are going to be very very exciting for lunar science!”

What is the Pink Moon?

The pink moon is so named in reference to the profusion of flowers and trees that blossom during springtime. Specifically, the name is derived from the hot pink hue of a wildflower known as ‘Phlox subulata’, which grows in a dense mat of lush foliage and is commonly called creeping phlox, moss phlox, or moss pink. This wildflower is indigenous to the eastern regions of North America and typically draws butterflies, serving as a herald of the arrival of spring, as noted by the Farmers' Almanac.

Full Moon of April the "Pink Moon", the blooming of Springtime🍃.



It got its name after a Pink wildflower "Phlox subulata" 🌸 that blooms this month😍



Skywatcher, the Moon will reach its full phase on April 6 at 04:34 GMT🌕✨ Enjoy it😉💖 pic.twitter.com/Kzu76G1yqw — Fadoua ۞ ⴼⴰⴷⵡⴰ ۞ (@Fadoua1312) April 5, 2023

The full moon in April is also referred to by other names, such as the budding moon, flower moon, and moon of the big leaves, among others. These names have been derived from Native American tribes, who recognised the lush foliage that characterises this season, as highlighted in a guide compiled at Western Washington University.

In addition to its other names, this year's April full moon also holds the distinction of being the first full moon of spring, also known as the Paschal full moon. This lunar occurrence carries a special significance for those who observe Easter, as the date of the religious holiday is determined by the Sunday following the appearance of the Paschal moon in the nighttime sky.

Remaining full moons of 2023

There are nine additional full moons to look out for in 2023, with two occurring in August that will be considered supermoons due to their closer proximity to Earth, resulting in a larger appearance in the sky.

Here is a list of the full moons remaining for the rest of the year, as provided by the Farmers' Almanac:

• May 5: Flower moon

• June 3: Strawberry moon

• July 3: Buck moon

• August 1: Sturgeon moon

• August 30: Blue moon

• September 29: Harvest moon

• October 28: Hunter’s moon

• November 27: Beaver moon

• December 26: Cold moon