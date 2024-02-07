English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

James Webb Space Telescope Captures a 'Nearby' Star Factory | See Breathtaking Picture

In a collaborative effort, NASA and the ESA released a colourful image of a star-forming region which was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
This image from the Webb telescope shows N79 Star cluster
This image from the Webb telescope shows N79 Star cluster | Image:X - @NASAWebb
Milky Way – In a collaborative effort NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) released a colourful and mesmerising image of a star-forming region which was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The space observatory captured the image of Nebula N79, a complex region which is 1,630 light-years wide. The stunning image which was shared by NASA on X, formally known as Twitter, showed a vast star factory which is located in a neighbouring galaxy. The N79 region is located in the  Large Magellanic Cloud which is a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. The region actively forms stars and remains virtually unexplored by astronomers.

According to ESA, N79 is considered to be a “younger sibling” of another recent JWST target in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the Tarantula Nebula, which is located about 161,000 light-years from Earth. “It’s always darkest before the dawn. This image from the Webb telescope shows N79, a massive star-forming region. At mid-infrared wavelengths, Webb reveals glowing gas and dust deep within the clouds, as well as embedded baby stars,” NASA wrote on X, sharing the image of the telescope. The image of N79 showcased the region’s glowing gas and dust.

Why it matters?

According to ESA, Star-forming regions like this are of interest to astronomers because their chemical composition is similar to the gigantic star-forming regions observed when the Universe was just a few billion years old. The researchers involved in the study mentioned that the Star-forming regions in our Milky Way Galaxy are not producing stars at the same furious rate as N79. These regions also have different chemical compositions than the regions in the LMC. “These observations of N79 are part of a Webb programme that is studying the evolution of the circumstellar discs and envelopes of forming stars over a wide range in mass and at different evolutionary stages. Webb’s sensitivity will enable scientists to detect for the first time the planet-forming dust discs around stars of similar mass to that of our Sun at the distance of the LMC,”  the ESA said in a statement. The image also includes 7.7-micron light shown in blue, 10 microns in cyan, 15 microns in yellow, and 21 microns in red (770W, 1000W, 1500W, and 2100W filters, respectively).

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

